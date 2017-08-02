Bob Gruszczynski OBD Communication Expert, Volkswagen confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Bob Gruszczynski, OBD Communication Expert at Volkswagen has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

For more than 25 years, Bob has been involved in the design and implementation of embedded electronic powertrain control systems. He has a US patent for his work in misfire detection systems and has been involved in numerous “first in the world starts” of new vehicle powertrain applications. Bob has also been involved in the development and testing of On Board Diagnostics (OBD) systems and publications in the area of OBD communications techniques.

Bob is currently the OBD Communication Expert for Volkswagen Group of America. His duties include investigation and analysis of OBD communication issues in the field for Volkswagen group vehicles. His activities also include technical representation for the Volkswagen Group in North America in OBD communication-related matters.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

