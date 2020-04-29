BMW Welt to reopen vehicle collection, sales rooms and showrooms from May 4

The Bavarian State Government has now eased its regulations and measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, BMW Welt will be reopening its vehicle collection service, sales rooms and showrooms from May 4. Customers can therefore once again collect their new BMW in person at BMW Welt. In addition, a limited number of visitors can get personal advice on new vehicles in the BMW Welt showrooms, or pop into the BMW Welt Lifestyle & Accessory Shop to purchase from a wide range of high-quality, BMW and MINI branded products.

Of course, the health of our customers and employees continues to be our main priority, so vehicle handovers, consultations and sales will be carried out in compliance with all official safety regulations and measures. For example, customers collecting their vehicles at BMW Welt will be shown to a private area of our unique BMW Product Info Center where they will be given a virtual demonstration of all the functions of their new BMW. Customers who have planned to pick up their vehicles at BMW Welt on or after May 4 should contact their BMW partner for further information.

For the time being, the sales rooms and showrooms at BMW Welt will be open again for customers and browsers from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm. Cooper’s bistro will be serving take-away food and drink.

The BMW Museum, BMW Group Classic and other restaurants in all our premises will remain closed to the public until further notice. There will also be no guided tours, public events or workshops (for example at the BMW Welt Junior Campus). We apologize to all our customers and visitors for the inconvenience and look forward to welcoming them back soon.

SOURCE: BMW Group