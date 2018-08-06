BMW Team RLL results at Road America don’t match the effort

The results for BMW Team RLL in the Continental Tire Sports Car Showcase at Road America (USA) belie an effort that came within minutes of delivering the first victory for the BMW M8 GTE. Taking over the lead on lap 42 with one hour remaining, Connor De Phillippi (USA), driving the No. 25 BMW M8 GTE, looked to be a winner until minutes from the chequered flag. Although indicated as full of fuel on the last pit stop, a refuelling system issue did not in fact fill the car and De Phillippi was halted on track just before the white flag flew.

The No. 25 BMW M8 GTE of De Phillippi and Alexander Sims (GBR) ultimately finished sixth, two laps in arrears of the GTLM class winning No. 67 Ford GT. After a very strong day, the No. 24 BMW M8 GTE of John Edwards (USA) and Jesse Krohn (FIN) was forced to retire from the race with a mechanical issue on lap 52 and was credited with an eighth place finish.

The No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3 of Robby Foley (USA) and Markus Palttala (FIN) finished fourth in the GTD class.

Reactions to the race at Road America:

Bobby Rahal (BMW Team RLL, Team Principal): “The No. 25 car must be a little askew in the fuel tank. It looked like there was enough during the last pit stop, but there just wasn’t. It’s tough to be that close to winning the race, but we leave knowing we’re competitive.”

Connor De Phillippi (No. 25 BMW M8 GTE, 6th place): “We led a large portion of the last stint, but with two laps to go, I had a stumble and coming into the last corner just ran completely out. I wouldn’t say I am disappointed because the guys put in so much hard work, but we did not get the result we deserved.”

Alexander Sims (No. 25 BMW M8 GTE, 6th place): “The car was handling nicely and the guys were doing a great job, but – plain and simple – this was a tough way to lose.”

John Edwards (No. 24 BMW M8 GTE, 8th place): “We were quite competitive today and once again had a mechanical issue, so it’s really disappointing because I think we had a sure spot at a podium and potentially a P2.”

Jesse Krohn (No. 24 BMW M8 GTE, 8th place): “Early on in the race it looked good. We were able to keep up with the pack and even fight for position, but ultimately it wasn’t our day.”

Next for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the race at the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR on 19th August.

