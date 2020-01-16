BMW model upgrade measures taking effect in the spring of 2020

From the spring of 2020, BMW will contribute towards a further reduction of consumption levels and the optimisation of the emission performance of current models through the use of systematically evolved drive technology. In parallel with the expansion of the range of models featuring all-electric and plug-in hybrid drive scheduled to follow during the course of the year, both the efficiency and the exhaust emission quality of petrol-driven vehicles will be significantly increased. This is ensured, inter alia, by innovative mild hybrid technology which, following the BMW 5 Series, will as from March/April also be deployed in the BMW 3 Series as well as the model series BMW X3 and BMW X4. At the same time, in the spring of 2020, 33 further BMW models will already comply with the Euro 6d emission standard, which will not become obligatory until 2021.

A further drive variant for the BMW 1 Series as well as additional engines for the BMW 3 Series Sedan and the BMW 3 Series Touring will enhance the diversity of available options in the premium compact and premium midrange segment. Additional options for interior design provide for greater individuality in the BMW X5, the BMW X6 and the BMW X7.

Electric pulling power for efficiency and dynamics: Mild hybrid technology with 48-volt starter generator for further models.

BMW is extending the use of mild hybrid technology to further models. This innovation, first introduced in the autumn of 2019 for the four model variants of the BMW 520d (combined fuel consumption: 4.9 – 4.1 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 128 – 108 g/km), comprises an extremely powerful 48-volt starter generator as well as an additional battery, and enhances both efficiency and dynamics of vehicles equipped with this technology. As from the spring of 2020, mild hybrid technology will also be featured as standard in the models BMW 320d Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 4.1 – 4.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 107 – 105 g/km), the BMW 320d Touring (combined fuel consumption: 4.3 – 4.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 112 – 109 g/km), the BMW 320d xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 4.4 – 4.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 117 – 114 g/km), the BMW 320d xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 4.5 – 4.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 119 – 117 g/km), the BMW X3 xDrive20d (combined fuel consumption: 5.1 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 134 – 126 g/km) and the BMW X4 xDrive20d (combined fuel consumption: 5.1 – 4.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 133 – 125 g/km).

Mild hybrid technology provides significantly greater possibilities to make use of brake energy recuperation. The energy recuperated when accelerating and braking is not only used to provide electrically powered vehicle functions with energy but also to generate additional drive power. The 48-volt starter generator delivers an additional power output of up to 8 kW/11 hp. The electric over-boost is made available very spontaneously, thus enhancing dynamics when starting off and accelerating from a standstill. During the journey, the electric over-boost can be used to support the combustion engine, enabling it to run as frequently as possible within an efficiency-optimised load range and to reduce consumption peaks. Moreover, when driving within inefficient operational ranges, it is possible to supply the 48-volt battery with additional energy from the starter generator by raising the load point when required.

Furthermore, the 48-volt starter generator provides for exceptionally smooth switching off as well as a faster and thus more comfortable re-starting of the combustion engine when the Auto Start Stop function is used at road junctions or in traffic jams. When the vehicle decelerates, the combustion engine can be disconnected at a speed of less than 15 km/h. The kinetic energy gained when decelerating further to a standstill is then used for recuperation. The efficiency-enhancing effect of the “coasting” function has also been optimised. At a speed of up to 160 km/h, the combustion engine is no longer switched into idle mode but is completely disconnected. During the journey, engine re-start is also fast and comfortable. The optimised “coasting” function is available both in the COMFORT and ECO-PRO modes of the Driving Experience Switch.

SOURCE: BMW Group