BMW model update measures for spring 2019*

BMW will introduce a wave of enticing additions to standard specification and broaden the array of options available ex-factory in spring 2019, delivering a further boost to driving pleasure and individuality in many of its model ranges. New design features, exterior paint finishes and light-alloy wheels enhance the sporting appearance of the BMW 2 Series Coupe, BMW 2 Series Convertible, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 4 Series, BMW M4 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 – 9.9 l/100 km [28.3 – 28.5 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 227 – 225 g/km) and BMW M4 Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 – 10.1 l/100 km [27.7 – 28.0 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 232 – 230 g/km). Joining the equipment offering for the BMW 5 Series Sedan and BMW 5 Series Touring, meanwhile, is a BMW Individual Composition with M Sport features.

The spread of BMW X1 and BMW X2 model variants presented to customers has also been further expanded, and their exhaust gas treatment systems will now include a gasoline particulate filter. Spring 2019 will see the arrival of the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 6.9 l/100 km [39.8 – 40.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 161 – 158 g/km) as the flagship model in the compact Sports Activity Coupe’s line-up. And just a few months on from the market launch of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe and new BMW X5, the selection of exterior paint finishes and leather appointments for the luxury sports car and Sports Activity Vehicle will grow to include additional variants.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BMW Group