BMW and Mini Parts, Accessories and Lifestyle products now available at the touch of a button.

Today, BMW Group UK has launched a new digital shop for customers to purchase BMW and MINI Parts, Accessories and Lifestyle products online. The process means it is now more convenient than ever for BMW and MINI customers. By selecting their vehicle or entering their VIN number, customers can search on their desktop and mobile device for Parts and Accessories specifically tailored to their car.

BMW and MINI customers with a myBMW account can sign in with ease, using the same login details used for other BMW services such as ConnectedDrive. Once the product has been selected, customers have the option to “click and collect”, where the item can be collected from their chosen retailer or “click and deliver” allowing the item to be delivered straight to their door using a tracked delivery service. The secure online payment can be made using PayPal, 3D Secure credit and debit cards.

With over 50,000 BMW and MINI products on offer, the range is more varied than ever before. BMW Lifestyle has just launched the latest edition of the ever-popular BMW Motorsport Collection and expanding its portfolio with a new collection line: the BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection. Inspired by the company’s many years in motor sport competition, the two collections translate the passion of motor racing then and now into stylish articles for everyday use.

Unveiled for the first time in November 2016, the new MINI lifestyle collection will also be available to buy from the online MINI shop. Featuring over 50 new products, the new collection ranges from articles of clothing to bags, cases and ingenious items. With its clean and timeless stylistic idiom, distinctive design and high-quality materials, the collection conveys MINI’s design expertise and image of itself as a brand in ways that go beyond its cars.

Customers can shop online for BMW and MINI parts, accessories and lifestyle products via the brands’ websites:

• BMW shop: http://shop.bmw.co.uk/

• MINI shop: http://shop.mini.co.uk/

