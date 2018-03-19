BMW Middle East partners with Art Dubai

BMW Middle East has further expanded its support of art and culture in the Middle East with a long-term partnership with Art Dubai.

The three-year partnership, in collaboration with AGMC, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is the latest initiative in BMW’s long-term arts and cultural engagement. For the past five decades, BMW has been partnering with hundreds of initiatives worldwide in the fields of jazz and classical music, modern and contemporary art, as well as architecture and design.

During Art Dubai, Dr. Thomas Girst, Global Head of Cultural Engagement, BMW Group will lead the BMW panel discussion on the topic “Powerplay: Gallerist, Collector, Curator, Artist – Who is the most influential?”

Commenting on the partnership, he said: “It is amazing to see how Art Dubai has thrived since its inception. The fair has strengthened contemporary artistic practice in the region and furthered a broader dialogue about the arts in general. We are certainly proud to become part of Art Dubai this year and to bring our network and know-how to the table as a long-term partner of culture across the globe.”

During Art Dubai, guests also can visit the BMW area to find out more about BMW Contemporary – a local initiative exclusive for the Middle East, which aims to strengthen intercultural dialogue, and spark curiosity and imagination.

Johannes Seibert, Managing Director, BMW Group Middle East said: “BMW Middle East and AGMC have long been supporters of arts and culture in Dubai, most recently with our BMW Contemporary series. We look forward to supporting another platform for artists to share their stories and work at Art Dubai over the next three years.”

Commenting on their ongoing commitment to arts and culture, Osman Abdelmoneim, General Manager AGMC, said: “AGMC considers itself a corporate citizen, which means we understand the responsibility we have as a business to help enrich the community we are a part of. We are delighted to be living that commitment through this long-term partnership with Art Dubai. Art knows no language and is proving significant in helping us develop social relations with our valued customers.”

As a real highlight the BMW area will also host the BMW Concept 8 Series, the essence of a modern-day BMW coupe wrapped up in an enthralling design study. It is open to all visitors to the 12th edition of Art Dubai, at Madinat Jumeirah from March 21 – 24, 2018.

Myrna Ayad, Director, Art Dubai, commented: “We admire BMW’s longstanding affiliation with, and support of the arts all over the world and are delighted to welcome them as a first-time partner for Art Dubai 2018.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.