BMW: July news in brief

Full BMW range now WLTP compliant.

All BMW vehicles sold in the UK are now fully compliant with the new test regime well ahead of the September 2018 deadline. Despite the more stringent WLTP test requirements, the BMW range has increased on average by just 8g/km while the MINI average increase is just 5g/km. BMW’s market-leading electric and plug-in hybrid range performed particularly well with the top-selling BMW 530e increasing by just 3g/km to 49g/km.

BMW UK National Leasing Manager, Adam Harley said: “Fleet buyers can have confidence that the full range of BMW Group vehicles is compliant with the new testing requirements and offers a more compelling value proposition than ever when compared with alternative brands. Buyers can also be sure that the figures supplied for all our vehicles are future-proof providing certainty in terms of future cost.

From September 2018, all cars must have been homologated under the new WLTP test cycle which is designed to better replicate real life driving conditions. “With every vehicle offered compliant ahead of the new WLTP requirement deadline, we have good availability with factory orders available on all models,” said Mr Harley.

A second M Performance model to join BMW X3 range.

With the premiere of the BMW X3 M40d, the number of engines available to choose from for the Sports Activity Vehicle in the premium mid-range segment increases to five in the UK.

This newcomer is now the second BMW M Performance model in the series. In the BMW X3 M40d, an in-line six-cylinder diesel engine generates a peak output of 326hp and a maximum torque of 680Nm, already available at 1,750 rpm. Thanks to multi-stage turbocharging and common rail direct injection with piezo injectors, the car accelerates from zero to 62mph in 4.9 seconds.

Model Power

(hp) Torque

(Nm) 0 – 62mph

(seconds) Top Speed

(mph) Combined

(mpg) CO2 Emissions

(g/km) Price BMW X3 M40d 326 680 4.9 155 44.1 169 £52,455

*Electronically limited.

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission becomes standard on models from the BMW 1, 3, 4 and 5 Series ranges.

Fast gearshifts, a high level of shift comfort and excellent efficiency are just some the benefits of the eight-speed Steptronic transmission, now to become a standard feature of numerous additional BMW models as of July 2018.

From the BMW 1 Series range, the BMW 120i and M140i models in both 3-door and 5-door bodystyles will feature the enhanced shift dynamics of an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission as standard.

Many models from the BMW 3 Series range also move over to the automatic transmission, these include; the BMW 320i Gran Turismo and the BMW 320i xDrive Saloon, the BMW 320i xDrive Touring and BMW 320i xDrive Gran Turismo. The BMW 330i Saloon, BMW 330i Touring and BMW 340i Saloon will also include an automatic transmission as a standard fitting in the future.

Six model variants of the BMW 4 Series will benefit from the new standard engine-transmission combination, too: the BMW 420i Convertible, the BMW 420i xDrive Gran Coupé, the BMW 430i Convertible, the BMW 430i Gran Coupé and the BMW 440i Coupé.

Finally, from the 5 Series range, the BMW 520d Saloon and Touring model will also be fitted with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

BMW 118i SE Business model with attractive equipment features.

Designed with corporate customers in mind the new BMW 118i SE Business model is available for both 3-door and 5-door models. For just £100 more that the base SE model, the new edition features all the specification from the popular 116d SE Business model. Additional standard equipment includes Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Cruise control and LED headlights and front fog lights.

Prices start from £22,550 OTR for the 3-door and £23,100 for the 5-door model.

New BMW M140i Championship Edition introduced

To celebrate BMW’s manufacturer win at the 2017 British Touring Car Championships (BTCC), BMW UK is introducing a special UK edition of the M140i, the M140i Championship Edition. With a high level of standard equipment, it will be come with unique decals and a plaque in addition to the M Performance exhaust, Limited Slip Differential and rear spoiler.

This model is based exclusively on the 3-door body style and will be limited to just 30 vehicles and is priced at £40,400 OTR.

New Edition of the BMW i3: The Fluid Grey Edition.

The BMW i3 is recognised as a symbol of driving pleasure, sustainability and intelligent connectivity in the urban traffic environment. To add to its success, BMW UK are launching a limited edition model, the Fluid Grey Edition.

In addition to the unique paintwork and badging, the Flowing Mineral Grey Edition includes additional features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, harman/kardon Loudspeaker system, Sun Protection glass, Park Assist package, Suite Interior World and Online Entertainment.

The BMW i3 Fluid Grey Edition will be based exclusively on the i3 Range Extender model. Customers are now able to order one of just 200 units in the UK with prices starting at £41,935 OTR.

All BMW petrol engine and plug-in hybrid models now fitted with standard particulate filter.

As of July 2018, all petrol and plug-in hybrid models will be fitted as standard with a petrol engine particulate filter and thus will comply with the exhaust standard Euro 6d-TEMP.

BluePerformance Technology including SCR catalytic converter with AdBlue injection has been a standard feature of all BMW diesel models since March 2018. This means they all offer highly efficient, multi-stage exhaust gas treatment consisting of NOx storage catalytic converter and SCR system (Selective Catalytic Reduction). Due to the particularly effective reduction of particulate emissions achieved, these comply with what will then be the most rigorous exhaust standard, namely Euro 6d-TEMP.

BMW M Packages introduced: M Driver’s Package and Ultimate Package

Drivers will now be able to get the absolute maximum performance out of their car courtesy of two new packages being offered in the UK. The increase in maximum speed with the M Driver’s Package sets new limits of performance for BMW M models. The top speed for the BMW M5, BMW M4 Coupé, Convertible and Competition models can be increased by 35mph from 155mph to 190mph and BMW M2 Competition and the M3/M4 CS models can be pushed to174mph.

As well as the increase in top speed, the M Driver’s package also includes a voucher for BMW M Intensive Training through the BMW Driving Experience Centre in the UK, with a limited number of spaces, or Continental Europe across several different race tracks.

Accommodation and a short classroom lesson will be provided the evening before for training undertaken. Owners will automatically receive a voucher once their BMW M is registered with all booking and joining instructions included, should they wish to participate in the training.

Available on BMW M2 Competition, M4 Coupé and Convertible, M4 Coupé and Convertible Competition models, BMW M3 CS, BMW M4 CS, BMW M5 and BMW M5 Competition. The M Driver’s package starts at £2,095 for the M2 Competition.

For course specific information please follow this link: https://www.bmw-drivingexperience.com/en/trainings/bmw-driving-experience/bmw-m-experience/bmw-m-intensive-training.html

The Ultimate Package is new option available for BMW M4 Coupé Competition and M4 Convertible Competition. It encompasses all the very best options on offer and is a simple way for customers to can take advantage of the high specification at a lower cost.

Features within The Ultimate Package include: seven-speed MDCT Transmission, black 20-inch M Star-spoke style wheels, BMW Icon Adaptive LED Headlights, High-beam Assistant, Full Carbon Exterior package, Reversing Assist camera with Surround View and Comfort Access with smart-opener. Inside, owners can benefit from the M Head-up Display, Surround-view, Carbon Fibre interior trim with a Black chrome finisher, Heated steering wheel, Online Entertainment and a harman/kardon Loudspeaker system.

Customers can also choose from a list of unique BMW Individual colours (San Marino Blue , Azurite Black , Champagne Quartz, Tanzanite Blue or Smoked Topaz) and list of BMW Individual upholsteries ( Golden Brown, Nutmeg, Opal White, Amaro Brown or Cohiba Brown) free of charge on the BMW M4 Coupé Competition model.

Double win for BMW at Auto Express awards 2018.

Auto Express magazine has awarded BMW two sought-after honours at the publication’s annual New Car Awards. The BMW X3 was crowned ‘Mid-size Premium SUV’ and the BMW 5 Series Saloon was awarded with the publication’s ‘Executive Car of the Year’ title for the second consecutive year.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in- Chief, Auto Express said: “The BMW X3 really is the complete package. The xDrive four-wheel drive comes as standard, and there’s a range of great petrol and diesel engines, plus a luxurious, spacious, five-seater interior equipped with BMW’s latest infotainment. The BMW 5 Series has also proven it’s the cream of the crop. The Mk7 model has evolved into the consummate all-rounder, offering style, refinement, quality, performance, tech, comfort and efficiency.”

Michelle Roberts, Marketing Director at BMW UK, named most influential woman in automotive marketing by Autocar.

BMW UK’s newly-appointed Marketing Director, Michelle Roberts has been named as the most influential and inspirational British woman working in marketing in the automotive industry by Autocar.

Praised for her rapid rise through the industry and a proven track record of success, Autocar judges agree that Michelle has truly made her mark on the UK automotive industry.

Michelle Roberts leads a team of 57 at BMW UK and is the only women to sit on BMW’s UK board. It’s a huge accomplishment for Roberts, who joined the firm on a graduate scheme back in 2000.

