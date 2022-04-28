BMW IconicSounds Electric in the new BMW i7: unique sound worlds for a new, holistic driving experience

The new, all-electric BMW i7 heralds a new era for the brand’s quintessential driving pleasure and exclusive travel comfort

The new, all-electric BMW i7 (energy consumption combined according to WLTP: 19.6–18.4 kWh/100 km; energy consumption combined according to NEDC: –; CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km) heralds a new era for the brand’s quintessential driving pleasure and exclusive travel comfort. It embodies the innovative form of individual mobility in the luxury segment and also expresses this through the creation of holistic sound worlds. These range from the welcome scenario to the ready-to-drive signal and the drive sounds for each selected My Mode through to the acoustic soundscapes combined with the BMW Theatre Screen, available here for the first time. With the factory-fitted BMW IconicSounds Electric, the brand’s locally emission-free premium model offers entirely new soundscapes that are generated by the interaction between driver and vehicle and are a core component in the design of a unique driving experience.

Including the exclusive soundscapes for the optional Theatre Mode, the complete sound spectrum of BMW IconicSounds Electric can be experienced for the first time in the new BMW i7. The sounds, which are unique in the automotive sector, have been developed in a collaboration between the BMW Group and two-time Academy Award winning composer Hans Zimmer. They reinforce the authentic agreement of the vehicle’s character with BMW design and the resulting driving experience in the world’s first all-electric luxury saloon.

The sound experience in the BMW i7 can be individually selected via My Modes. In addition to Personal, Sport and Efficient settings, the modes Expressive and Relax are also available as standard. In the BMW i7, each of these modes is also associated with an independent sound world. The intensity and frequency of the drive sound are based on the position of the accelerator and the driving situation, creating an individually customised sound profile for each My Mode. The close interaction between driver and vehicle thus creates a distinctive acoustic backdrop. Selecting either the Expressive or the Relax mode results in a particularly intense interaction. They enable the driver of the BMW i7 to create an individual, holistic user experience of sound, lighting mood and graphics on the BMW Curved Display, shaped by the driver’s mood and driving style.

The new BMW i7 has a model-specific sound application that authentically emphasises the future-oriented character and exclusive driving experience in the all-electric luxury saloon. “We want to offer customers a unique driving and travel experience in the BMW i7. In the area of user experience, we are breaking new ground to achieve this, which also includes the drive sound,” explains Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design. “Sound in particular plays a central role in the emotional connection between the driver and his vehicle. Innovations such as BMW IconicSounds Electric make the BMW i7 a pioneer for a new, holistic driving experience.”

With My Modes, the driver can create an all-round user experience that includes a wide range of vehicle settings. In the BMW i7, this includes the drive sound. The spherical sounds of the Personal setting emphasise the progressive character of the model, while the soundscape in the Sport setting has a powerful and pronounced acoustic presence. A very lively and dynamic sound characterises the acoustic experience in Expressive mode, while an immensely relaxing sound backdrop is created in Relax mode. The characteristic sound sequences when starting and switching off the drive system are part of BMW IconicSounds Electric, as are the sounds that accompany the activation of the optional Theatre Screen for passengers in the back.

The acoustic feedback from the movements of the accelerator is only completely suppressed in Efficient mode. Due to the outstanding acoustic vehicle characteristics of the new BMW i7, the resulting silence in this mode is as clear and pure as the intensive sound experience in the other modes. The all-electric luxury saloon has optimised soundproofing that effectively insulates the interior from external noises. The excellent acoustic comfort of the new BMW i7 can be attributed to the acoustic optimisation of the electric drive units, a model-specific storage concept and newly developed noise encapsulation for electric motors, as well as the chassis’ increased rigidity at the front and tyres with foam absorbers. In addition, aerodynamic noises are significantly reduced thanks to clearly designed chassis surfaces, flush-mounted door handles and aerodynamically optimised exterior mirrors as well as an almost fully sealed underbody. This allows all aspects of the characteristic and emotionally powerful sound worlds of BMW IconicSounds Electric to be fully experienced without any interference.

SOURCE: BMW Group