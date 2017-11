The BMW i8 Roadster is coming: time for the next look

BMW i is looking forward to welcoming the third member of the BMW i family. In 2018 the BMW i8 Roadster will unlock the door to a whole new dimension in pioneering open-top driving pleasure – virtually silent and with zero local emissions. Here’s the next look in Plant Leipzig:

