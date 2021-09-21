BMW Group’s upcoming vehicle generation exclusively validated by dSPACE simulators

The BMW Group’s upcoming vehicle generation will be validated exclusively by dSPACE simulators

The BMW Group’s upcoming vehicle generation will be validated exclusively by dSPACE simulators. This continues the years-long partnership between dSPACE and the BMW Group in the field of simulation and validation. The dSPACE hardware-in-the-loop simulators consist of both hardware and software components, and will be used by the BMW Group at development locations all over the world for comprehensive testing in a range of fields such as electric drives, memory and energy management, vehicle dynamics systems, and driver assistance systems. This is one of the largest orders ever placed with the dSPACE company in all its history.

“We’re delighted that the BMW Group is once more relying on our expertise to develop the next vehicle generation. And it’s a real incentive for dSPACE to further strengthen and intensify the long-standing partnership and constructive cooperation between ourselves and the BMW Group,” states Martin Goetzeler, CEO of the dSPACE Group.

The agreement is for deployment of SCALEXIO-based hardware and software components, and of complete systems. dSPACE’s powerful SCALEXIO real-time test systems, with comprehensive bus and network support, can be optimally integrated into car manufacturers’ development processes, where they enable realistic tests and highly automated validation of vehicle electronics. The BMW Group has been using HIL systems from dSPACE for more than 25 years, in which time, working with dSPACE, it has advanced the development of HIL technology.

