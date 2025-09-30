BMW Group’s newest, most innovative production site officially opens in Debrecen

Impressive ceremony combines Hungarian culture and modern automotive production

With an impressive ceremony that artistically combined Hungarian culture and modern automotive production, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, today officially opened the BMW Group plant in Debrecen. The BMW Group’s newest and most innovative production site marks the beginning of a new era for the company. In late October, the new BMW iX3 will enter series production in the Hungarian university town of Debrecen as the first vehicle of the Neue Klasse. Plant Debrecen was planned virtually and realised in practice fully in line with the principles of the BMW iFACTORY, becoming the first BMW Group car plant to rely entirely on electricity from renewable energy during normal operation.

In addition to Oliver Zipse, high-ranking representatives from Hungarian politics, such as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the Mayor of Debrecen, László Papp, as well as Milan Nedeljković, Member of the Board of Management for Production, Ilka Horstmeier, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Real Estate, and Hans-Peter Kemser, President and CEO BMW Manufacturing Hungary Kft., attended the grand opening.

“In our global production network, our new plant in Debrecen is a pioneer: It is our first fully-electric plant, the first production site to operate entirely without fossil fuels – and the first to build vehicles for the Neue Klasse. This makes our plant in Debrecen a decisive factor in the BMW Group’s future success,” said Oliver Zipse. “The opening also sends a strong signal: We are expanding our footprint on our home continent and reaffirming our commitment to Europe as a strong and competitive location for industry.”

Hans-Peter Kemser added at the ceremony: “This is not only a new BMW Group plant – it is a cornerstone of progress. We are a partner to culture, to education and to the University of Debrecen, where together we foster the talents that will shape the future. And above all, it is a community – deeply embedded in the life of Debrecen and Hungary.”

Strengthening the industrial base and expanding training

The official opening ceremony began with a look back at the plant’s construction, following a 2018 decision that launched one of Hungary’s largest greenfield investments. The BMW Group’s first Central European location has firmly placed Debrecen on the region’s automotive map, creating more than 2,000 direct jobs – and many more along the supply chain, at regional suppliers and service providers that have recently established themselves in Debrecen, alongside national and international companies. The new plant has also strengthened the industrial park and driven additional investment in transport and infrastructure.

At the same time, through collaborations with institutions such as the local university and the Vocational Training Centre of Debrecen, DSZC, Plant Debrecen has also become one of the largest training hubs for dual education programmes in Hungary.

Only the best of the best for Debrecen

Plant Debrecen is the first BMW Group production site not tied to a specific primary plant. Instead, it serves as a network plant, combining best practices from different locations worldwide. For example, the press shop is modelled on the systems used in Spartanburg (USA) and Swindon (Great Britain), with their know-how and technologies further refined for Debrecen. In the body shop, the positioning of nearly 1,000 industrial robots, along with their processes, was digitally simulated in detail beforehand. The number of joining methods was also significantly reduced, with further streamlining allowing design features for the Neue Klasse to be integrated early in development.

Paint shop key to largest reduction in CO 2 e emissions

At BMW Group Plant Debrecen, the paint shop plays a critical role in significantly reducing the BMW iX3’s CO 2 e footprint. Production of the new BMW iX3 will generate a total of about 80kg CO₂e (scope 1/2 emissions). This figure covers CO₂e emissions from Plant Debrecen, as well as in-house parts production at other BMW Group facilities, including components manufactured in Landshut, for example. This represents a reduction of approx. two-thirds compared to production of existing BMW derivatives. For Plant Debrecen alone, this approach will reduce CO₂e emissions from the manufacture of a vehicle, including its high-voltage battery, by around 90% – to about 34 kg CO₂e (when operating at full capacity, compared with other BMW Group facilities).

About a quarter of the plant’s annual power needs will be supplied by the 50‑hectare on-site photovoltaic system, one of the largest in Hungary. Surplus solar energy, such as that generated on non-working days, is stored in a 1,800 m³ thermal storage system with a capacity of 130 MWh.

Digitalised assembly processes and smart “finger structure”

Complete digitalisation of production processes further boosts assembly efficiency – for example, sensors and camera systems along the production line are used to automate quality processes. AI evaluates the data and provides real-time feedback to employees on the assembly line. The building’s “finger structure” – an optimised version of BMW Group Plant Leipzig – allows 80% of parts to be delivered directly to the correct point of assembly on the line. In-house logistics are fully electric.

High-voltage battery assembly in line with “local for local” principle

High-voltage batteries are assembled directly on site, allowing for short distances in line with the “local for local” principle. Plant Debrecen will be the first of five plants worldwide to begin series production of Gen6 high-voltage batteries at this location. Seamless in-line quality inspections and 100% end‑of‑line monitoring enable a consistent zero-defect approach.

Final photo with employees and two BMW iX3s

The opening ceremony concluded with a music and dance performance celebrating Hungarian culture and traditions, which the BMW Group also supports through local events and organisations. To wrap up, numerous employees joined Viktor Orbán and Oliver Zipse on stage, alongside two new BMW iX3s.

SOURCE: BMW Group