BMW Group’s cloud strategy RISEs to new levels with SAP partnership

Company pushes digitalisation in terms of scalability and cloud-based innovations

The BMW Group will intensify its far-reaching strategic partnership with SAP SE. The aim is to significantly accelerate the digital transformation of the company. This was sealed by both companies on 25 January 2023. The premium manufacturer is building on its cloud strategy to digitalize faster, more comprehensively and more efficiently in the future. The entire SAP landscape will be migrated to RISE with SAP¹ for this purpose. By merging the cloud strategy with the future developments of the SAP landscape on S/4HANA², joint innovations for important business areas such as finance, parts supply, warehousing, supply chain or production will be driven forward.

The companies have a long-standing, strategic partnership.

The BMW Group and SAP have a long-standing and strategic partnership. The goal is now to establish with RISE with SAP a holistic cloud-based platform for digital end-to-end SAP based processes.

Alexander Buresch, CIO and Senior Vice President BMW Group IT emphasizes: “This strategic decision will help us to drive our digitalisation leadership even faster forward. We are increasing the flexibility of our infrastructure and creating maximum global scalability. And most importantly, it allows us to bring business innovations to our customers and users much faster than before. That’s why I’m very much looking forward to the next steps on this joint journey with SAP.”

Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, responsible for SAP Product Engineering, adds: “Our two companies are closely connected through 30 years of trusting cooperation. By expanding our partnership, we are taking a decisive step towards a digital future. This shows how SAP S/4HANA Cloud and our broad portfolio of solutions create the foundation for companies to drive innovation and ensure our customers’ long-term success in a competitive world.”

Another lever for the BMW Group’s digital transformation strategy.

RISE with SAP enables the BMW Group to use the latest cloud and SAP technologies as a platform for innovation and digitalisation, and ultimately to merge private and public cloud solutions into a seamless user experience. The BMW Group and SAP are thus jointly moving away from a traditional SAP licensing model towards a holistic operating model that provides infrastructure, operations and software from a single source. As part of RISE, the BMW Group and SAP are entering into a partnership of equals and are jointly shaping digital processes for the automotive industry.

¹RISE with SAP is a Business Transformation as a Service (BTaaS) product that focuses on shifting customers into the SAP cloud product infrastructure.

²S/4 HANA is a comprehensive modular ERP solution with a set of enterprise software features that enable central business and business support processes within and outside the borders of an organization.

SOURCE: BMW Group