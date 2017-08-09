The BMW Group UK lower emissions allowance

From electric powertrains to cutting-edge, lower-emission, lower-carbon diesel solutions that meet Euro-6 requirements, the BMW Group has long set the technological benchmark with a view to sustainable mobility and lessening the impact of car use on the environment.

Now its latest initiative sees the launch of a new Lower Emissions Allowance scheme by BMW Group UK that offers an additional £2,000 off all new BMW and MINI vehicles with emissions of 130g/km or less. This will enable customers to drive away in a new cleaner Euro-6 BMW from under £155 per month (plus initial rental)* and MINI under £130 per month (plus initial rental)**.

The BMW Group Lower Emissions Allowance includes progressive vehicles in the range such as the BMW i3, i8 and MINI Countryman PHEV and will start with immediate effect, initially running until 31 December, 2017.

To qualify for the Lower Emissions Allowance a prospective customer will need to trade in a diesel-powered Euro-4 standard or older vehicle, of any brand, and their chosen replacement car must be either an all-electric car, such as the BMW i3, a plug-in hybrid or a Euro 6-standard vehicle with CO2 emissions of 130g/km or less (NEDC). BMW currently has more than 80 per cent of vehicles in the range that record 130g/km (NEDC) or less while MINI has nearly 70 per cent of vehicles in this lower emission category. The allowance offered will be in addition to any other government or retailer incentives that are currently in place.

To ensure fairness for those customers wishing to upgrade to a cleaner, more modern vehicle they will be given a suitable average price for their existing car. This is provided they have owned it for at least 12 months and the new lower emissions vehicle is purchased in the same name and address as the older car they are replacing.

Car buyers wishing to check if their current car is Euro-4 or older and will qualify for the scheme can visit:

http://carfueldata.direct.gov.uk/search-new-or-used-cars.aspx.

Prospective customers who wish to see which of the lower emission Euro-6 BMW models qualify for this scheme can visit www.bmw.co.uk/loweremissionsallowance. A list of eligible MINI models is attached to this press release.

Graeme Grieve, CEO of BMW Group UK, said: “BMW offers the widest range of low emission vehicles of any manufacturer. We were the first premium marque to make a clear commitment to electric mobility and having a range of sustainable mobility options too. We know in the early phases that people still need some incentive to make the jump to fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles and that is why we are delighted to announce this new allowance. For those who the alternative drivetrains do not suit their lifestyle we still offer allowance qualifying Euro-6 compliant petrol and diesel engine cars that are cleaner than ever.”

BMW Group was named the world’s most sustainable automotive company in the 2016 rating published by RobecoSAM AG for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. In addition to the ongoing optimisation of the internal combustion engine, the BMW Group is forging ahead with the roll-out of electric mobility. Moving forward, flexible vehicle architectures and manufacturing facilities will allow the BMW Group to decide at short notice which models and volumes to produce with what type of drive: highly efficient combustion-powered, plug-in hybrid or fully electric.

In 2017, the BMW Group expects sales of its electrified vehicles to exceed 100,000 for the first time in a single year, with the all-electric BMW i3, BMW i8, BMW iPerformance plug-in hybrids and the MINI Countryman PHEV all contributing to the figures. The company’s electrified range currently comprises nine electrified vehicles and will be further complemented in 2018 by the all-new BMW i8 Roadster. Shortly after that, battery-only solutions will be rolled out across the BMW Group’s core brands, with Plant Oxford starting production of a battery-powered MINI in 2019, and the battery-only BMW X3 following in 2020. The following year, 2021, will see the launch of the BMW Group’s new technology spearhead: the all-electric BMW iNEXT.

*Monthly rental £155 includes additional allowance of £2000 available on all BMW vehicles with emissions of 130g/km or less (NEDC). Initial rental £4,465. Offer is for a 48-month Personal Contract Hire agreement for a BMW 116d Sport 5-door Sports Hatch, with a contract mileage of 40,000 miles and excess mileage charge of 5.32p per mile. Applies to new vehicles ordered between 09/08/2017 and 30/09/2017 and registered by 31/12/2017 (subject to availability) at participating Retailers. Retail customers only. At the end of your agreement you must return the vehicle. Excess mileage, vehicle condition and other charges may be payable. Hire available subject to status to UK residents aged 18 or over. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. Terms and conditions apply. Offer may be varied, withdrawn or extended at any time. Hire provided by BMW Financial Services (GB) Limited, Summit ONE, Summit Avenue, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 0FB.

**Monthly rental £130 includes additional allowance of £2000 available on all MINI vehicles with emissions of 130g/km or less. Initial rental £2795.00. Offer is for a 48-month Personal Contract Hire agreement for a MINI One 3-door Hatch, with a contract mileage of 40,000 miles and excess mileage charge of 3.44p per mile. Applies to new vehicles ordered between 09/08/2017 and 30/09/2017 and registered by 31/12/2017 (subject to availability) at participating Retailers. Retail customers only. At the end of your agreement you must return the vehicle. Excess mileage, vehicle condition and other charges may be payable. Hire available subject to status to UK residents aged 18 or over. Guarantees and indemnities may be required. Terms and conditions apply. Offer may be varied, withdrawn or extended at any time. Hire provided by MINI Financial Services, Summit ONE, Summit Avenue, Farnborough, Hampshire, GU14 0FB.

