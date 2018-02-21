BMW Group to switch on HERE HD Live Map for future models

BMW Group is planning to switch on HD Live Map, HERE’s pioneering map for self-driving cars, for future models capable of highly automated driving.*

According to the agreement, HD Live Map is planned to feature in BMW models from the beginning of the next decade, enhancing safety and comfort for drivers and passengers. This is the first commercial contract HERE has signed with an automaker to bring HD Live Map into production models, and follows several years of research and development with BMW Group.

“We are very excited about this inaugural commercial agreement for HD Live Map,” said Ralf Herrtwich, SVP Automotive at HERE Technologies. “BMW’s trust in our map reinforces our view that with our innovative product, long-term development strategy and sustained investment program we are well-placed to meet the needs of automakers as they introduce more automation into their vehicles.”

“The BMW Group has around ten million connected vehicles on the road. BMW Group vehicles fitted with the relevant sensors have been collecting real-time mobility information since 2015. For example, BMW vehicles can detect hazards and speed restrictions, and add this highly relevant information to on-board mapping ‘over the air’,” said Christoph Grote, Senior Vice President Electronics BMW Group. “Together with HD Live Map, we have essential building blocks for highly and fully automated driving in place for the long term. As we progress towards this point, we will be able to offer our customers further location-based services and driver assistance information later this year.”

HERE is at the forefront of leveraging artificial intelligence to produce the mapping solutions needed for autonomous driving. HD Live Map is a map much more precise than those in navigation systems sold today. It is also updated more rapidly, drawing on data from a growing constellation of partners from across the automotive industry.

By the end of this year, HD Live Map will have grown to 1 million km of roads across North America and Europe charted to sub-meter accuracy. This includes lane configurations with lane markings, lane centerlines, speed limits and shoulders, as well as a complete layer of roadside objects and 3D obstacles for vehicle localization.

*Models with Level 3 and 4 automation, as defined by SAE International.

