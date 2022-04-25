BMW Group: Smart Home meets smart mobility

BMW and Bosch Smart Home start a joint campaign

BMW drivers are able to control their Bosch Smart Home easily, safely and conveniently via the integration of Apple CarPlay and the Siri voice assistant while driving. With the new BMW operating system 8 in the i4, drivers can simply say “Hey Siri” to activate the digital voice assistant. For the first time it is no longer necessary to press the microphone button on the steering wheel. A joint campaign by Bosch and BMW shows the clever connection between Smart Home and the Digital Car, which links intelligent home and digital mobility. Access to Bosch Smart Home devices is also possible using the voice assistant called Google Assistant in Android Auto and the Amazon Alexa Car Integration.

With Apple’s HomeKit and Apple CarPlay, lights or temperatures can be adjusted seamlessly and intelligently, and the status of doors and windows can be checked. “We are pleased to be able to show solutions in our joint campaign with Bosch that make life easier. In addition to the driving experience, the focus of our customers is increasingly on the BMW digital ecosystem. Our aim is to provide convenient and reliable access to your Smart Home devices and functions while in the vehicle”, says Stephan Durach, SVP Connected Company Development, Technical Operations.

The campaign focuses on comfort and safety for BMW drivers with Smart Home control.

The benefits of the integration of Apple CarPlay in the BMW vehicle and the corresponding access to Bosch Smart Home products are made clear in the “Living the smart life” campaign. In four different short films, three friends get into their BMW i4 and drive off. After a short while, the flatmates ask themselves in different scenarios whether their blinds at home are closed, the lights are switched off or the alarm system is active. Instead of going back to look, they ask Siri via Apple CarPlay.

Siri does not only respond to commands, but also to questions. For example, flatmate Audrey asks the following question in the clips: “Hey Siri, are all the windows at home closed?” The films illustrate how easily and conveniently Bosch Smart Home devices can be controlled via the integration of Apple CarPlay in the BMW vehicle and how everyday routines can be performed easily while driving – almost as if you were at home.

“The smart solutions from Bosch Smart Home are designed to make everyday life easier for our customers at all levels,” says Christian Thess, Managing Director of Bosch Smart Home. “We are pleased to have the option of Apple CarPlay control via Siri. BMW drivers can thus conveniently access their homes using familiar voice commands and easily ensure a higher level of security and sustainability in their own homes while on the move.”

The control fits seamlessly into their mobility and brings further benefits. Users with Smart Homes thus act more sustainably, as they can disconnect unused devices from the power supply while they are absent. They also have access to security-relevant features at all times and can thus protect their home ideally.

SOURCE: BMW Group