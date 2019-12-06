BMW Group sales continue to grow in November, with new all-time high also for electrified vehicles

BMW Group sales continued their positive trend in November: Worldwide deliveries increased by 1.4% over the same month last year to 225,662 units. Deliveries in the year to the end of November were up 1.7% year-on-year, with a total of 2,296,174 premium BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles sold.

“After renewed growth in November, we continue to approach a new record for the full year as planned,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. “Our electrified vehicles also performed particularly well in November, with sales increasing by 18.4% to reach a new all-time sales high. Last month, one in five BMW 5 Series Sedans was a plug-in hybrid,” Nota continued.

Total sales of BMW brand vehicles grew by 2.9% in November to 194,690 units. In the year to date, BMW brand sales increased by 2.4% to 1,972,394. Alongside the successful luxury segment, the new and revised BMW X vehicles, in particular, also contributed to the brand’s growth, with sales rising 23.1% to 870,267 vehicles in the year to the end of November. The popular BMW 3 Series Sedan (+33.7%) and Touring (+21.6%) also posted high double-digit growth in November.

BMW Group electric vehicles in high demand among customers

In November, sales of BMW Group electrified models reached a new all-time high of 17,480 units. This includes 13,590 plug-in hybrid models (+20,3%). The BMW i brand continued its positive sales trend in the year to date with the BMW i3 and the BMW i8 (38,497 units, +18.0%). Sales of the MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4* Plug-in Hybrid climbed almost 50% in November (1,950 vehicles). This development reflects customer interest in electrified mobility. The BMW Group supports this trend and will be providing more than 4,100 charging points for electrified cars at its locations across Germany by 2021. As an e-mobility pioneer, the company intends to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads by the end of 2021. A quarter of the BMW Group vehicles sold in Europe will be electrified by 2021; this will reach a third in 2025 and half in 2030. The BMW Group also plans to offer 25 electrified models by 2023 – more than half will be fully electric.

Focusing on profitable sales growth in a highly competitive segment, worldwide MINI brand sales for the year to the end of November trended lower (-2.7%) at 319,125 units. In November, 30,509 units (-6.8%) were sold. In addition to its core models, John Cooper Works variants proved especially popular with customers.

In the year to date, BMW Motorrad continued to post solid sales growth. In the first eleven months of 2019, a total of 161,368 BMW motorcycles and maxi scooters were delivered to customers around the globe (+6.0%). In the month of November, 11,791 units (-4.4%) were sold.

SOURCE: BMW Group