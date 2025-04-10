BMW Group reports strong growth in Europe and US, with significant increase in BEV sales worldwide

BMW Group delivers 586,149 vehicles in first quarter

With a total of 586,149 vehicles delivered to customers, the BMW Group’s global deliveries were largely in line with the previous year (-1.4%), despite subdued demand in China. In the first three months of 2025, the BMW Group saw growth in Europe (+6.2%) and the US (+4.0%), in particular. Outside of China, growth reached +5.9%.

The BMW Group continues its successful e-mobility ramp-up in 2025, navigating a volatile market environment with an attractive product line-up. The BMW Group delivered a total of 109,516 fully-electric BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers worldwide in the first three months of the year (+32.4%). Sales of fully-electric vehicles saw particularly strong growth in Europe (+64.2%).

“The BMW Group’s technology-open strategy is proving successful. Our products are winning over customers worldwide across all drive technologies, with positive momentum driven, in particular, by the new MINI models – especially the fully-electric variants. One in three MINIs sold in Europe and more than one out of every two sold in China were fully-electric,” said Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales.

“We are feeling confident, thanks to significant growth in new orders across all drive technologies, particularly in our domestic market of Germany,” added Goller.

The BMW Group is set to reach two important milestones worldwide in 2025: First, a total of three million electrified vehicles (BEVs and PHEVs) released onto the roads since the launch of the BMW i3 and BMW i8, and, second, 1.5 million fully-electric vehicles (BEVs) delivered to customers.

In the first quarter of 2025, the BMW brand sold 520,142 units worldwide. The brand increased deliveries across all sales regions outside of China, outperforming the total market in the Europe region and growing its sales in the US. The BMW brand also reported dynamic global sales growth for its fully-electric vehicles (+9.9%). Between January and March, 86,449 BMW BEVs were delivered to customers worldwide. M GmbH achieved sales growth of +5.0% in the first quarter, delivering a total of 50,494 vehicles. The main growth drivers were the high-performance BMW M5* sedan and M3* sports car, which are both in high demand across all regions.

The MINI brand, which updated its entire product range last year, sold 64,626 units worldwide – an increase of +4.1%. The brand’s fully-electric models, in particular, achieved significant growth, reaching a BEV share of 35.3% in the first quarter.

The Rolls-Royce brand delivered 1,381 units to customers between January and March (-9.4%). During the same period, BMW Motorrad sold 44,609 motorcycles and scooters (-3.9%).

BMW Group sales in Q1/YTD March 2025 at a glance

1st Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 586,149 -1.4% BMW 520,142 -2.0% BMW M GmbH 50,494 +5.0% MINI 64,626 +4.1% BMW Group electrified1 157,495 +28.5% BMW Group BEV 109,516 +32.4% Rolls-Royce 1,381 -9.4% BMW Motorrad 44,609 -3.9%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

1st Quarter 2025 Compared with previous year % Europe 241,867 +6.2% Germany2 61,264 -1.3% Asia 214,203 -12.2% China 155,195 -17.2% Americas 114,313 +5.4% USA 94,591 +4.1%

2Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the BMW Group Report 2025 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2024 on p. 427.

SOURCE: BMW Group