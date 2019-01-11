BMW Group remains world’s leading premium automotive company in 2018

The BMW Group has achieved its eighth consecutive annual sales record with a total of 2,490,664 (+1.1%) BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce delivered around the world in 2018. Best-ever figures were achieved by both BMW and Rolls-Royce, while the company’s portfolio of electrified BMW and MINI vehicles grew sales by 38.4% compared with the previous year. This sales result reconfirms the BMW Group’s position as the world’s number one premium automotive manufacturer.

Positive outlook for 2019: sales growth expected to continue

Looking ahead to the next 12 months, the BMW Group believes its ongoing model offensive will result in continuing sales growth. “While we expect market conditions to remain challenging this year, new models like the all-new BMW X7 and the seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series, combined with an ever-greater focus on our customers and their needs, mean we at the BMW Group will continue on our successful course. We expect to grow sales slightly in 2019, while maintaining our clear focus on profitability,” said Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Sales and Brand BMW.

Record BMW result in 2018: Growth driven by X vehicles and BMW 5 Series

2018 saw the BMW brand achieve its highest-ever annual sales with a total of 2,125,026 (+1.8%) vehicles delivered around the world. The brand’s biggest growth drivers were the BMW X vehicles: Thanks to the introduction of the BMW X2 early in 2018 and the extension of BMW X3 production to China and South Africa, in addition to the USA, total BMW X family sales increased by 12.1% to 792,590. This means these popular premium sports activity vehicles accounted for 37.3% of total BMW sales in 2018 (33.8% in 2017). Another significant growth driver for the brand was the BMW 5 Series, which was fully available in all markets throughout 2018. Sales of the world’s most popular premium large sedan increased by 12.7% in 2018 with a total of 328,997 delivered to customers around the world.

“We are proud to have achieved our best-ever annual sales result, despite a number of important model-changeovers and significant, ongoing headwinds in several major markets,” commented Pieter Nota. “2018 saw the introduction of several exciting brand new models including the BMW X2 and the BMW 8 Series, as well as the launch of the new generation BMW X4 and BMW X5 and the long-awaited BMW Z4. I am confident the momentum generated by these new models will continue through 2019,” Nota continued.

SOURCE: BMW Group