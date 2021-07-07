BMW Group posts strong sales for first half-year. On course for solid, profitable sales growth in 2021

BMW Group sales +39.1 percent higher year-on-year; 1,339,080 vehicles sold in first six months

With a total of 1,339,080 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles (+39.1%) delivered to customers, the BMW Group ended the first half of 2021 with a new all-time high in sales. All brands reported higher sales for the first six months of the year and, during the same period, the company grew its sales in all regions of the world. BMW Group sales for the first half-year were also clearly higher than in the pre-crisis year 2019, with an increase of +7.1 percent.

“We are on course to achieve solid, profitable sales growth,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. “Thanks to our strong model line-up, high customer demand worldwide and our excellent operating performance, we were able to achieve a new all-time high in sales in the first half of 2021. It is particularly pleasing that we were able to more than double our sales of electrified vehicles,” continued Nota.

With 153,267 units sold in the first half of 2021, the BMW Group grew its sales of both fully-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 148.5 percent year-on-year – making electromobility a major growth driver for the company in absolute terms as well. Sales of fully electric vehicles increased by 183.9 percent to a total of 36,089 and plug-in hybrid vehicles by 139.4 percent to 117,178 units.

“We are continuing the decisive electrification of our model line-up and expanding our range of fully-electric vehicles with two key innovation flagships: the BMW iX and the BMW i4,” explained Nota. “The iX and the i4 embody a new era of electromobility for BMW and I am looking forward to seeing both on the roads from November. High incoming orders for both models confirm our customers’ strong interest in these highly emotional vehicles.”

In the coming years, these will be joined by further models, including fully electric versions of the high-volume BMW 5 Series, the BMW 7 Series, the BMW X1 and the successor to the MINI Countryman. Between now and 2025, the company plans to increase its sales of fully-electric models by an average of well over 50 percent per year – to more than ten times the number of units sold in 2020. The BMW Group expects fully electric vehicles to account for at least 50 percent of its global sales in 2030. Over the next ten years or so, the BMW Group plans to release a total of about ten million fully-electric vehicles onto the roads.

Semiconductor situation remains difficult

The BMW Group has made individual adjustments to its production programme to take account of the availability of semiconductor components. The company expects the supply situation for semiconductor components to remain difficult and cannot rule out the possibility of this impacting sales during the rest of the year.

BMW sales up more than a third

In the first half of this year, 1,178,292 BMW vehicles (+39.9%) were delivered to customers worldwide. The top performers included the high-volume BMW 3 Series, with growth of almost 50 percent (+49.1%). This confirms the strong appeal of this model series, which has enjoyed considerable success for more than four decades. With sales growth of 33.3 percent, the BMW 5 Series underlined its strong position in the upper mid-size premium segment. Sales of the BMW X3, which comes with four drive train variants, climbed 43.9 percent in the first six months of the year. The fully electric iX3*, in particular, gave sales a significant boost.

MINI brand grows sales by almost a third in first half-year

In the first six months of 2021, the MINI brand sold a total of 157,799 vehicles worldwide (+32.6%), growing its sales in all regions of the world. The brand’s electrified models proved especially popular with customers. Together, the fully electric MINI SE* and the plug-in hybrid variant of the MINI Countryman* accounted for more than 15 percent of the brand’s total sales volumes for the first half year.

BMW M GmbH posts strong sales for YTD Q2

With year-on-year sales growth of +39.4 percent (83,357 units), BMW M GmbH reported its most successful first half-year ever. The M3 and M4, which have been available since March, as well as the X5 M and X6 M, made a significant contribution to this all-time sales high. In the Performance Segment, the M440i Coupé* is driving growth. The new M440i Convertible* launched in March is another major contributor to this success, along with consistently high volumes for the M340i Sedan* and Touring* models.

Thanks to strong global demand for all its models, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was able to sell 2,989 (+91.6%) vehicles in the first half of 2021, almost double the figure for the previous year. The introduction of the successor to the Ghost in late 2020 also contributed greatly to sales growth in the first six months of this year. The company remains optimistic for the rest of the year.

BMW Motorrad: Best-ever first half-year confirms brand’s successful growth strategy

In the first six months of 2021, BMW Motorrad delivered 107,610 motorcycles and scooters to customers (+40,3%). With its best-ever sales result for a first half-year, BMW Motorrad impressively underpinned its successful growth strategy by continuing to build on the all-time sales high of the first quarter. This success relies on a strong product offering with a wide range of different models, including no fewer than eight new models released onto the market in the first six months of the year. With today’s world premiere of the all-new fully electric BMW CE 04, BMW Motorrad is expanding its product portfolio to offer entirely new options for urban emission-free mobility.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

The BMW Group continued its strong performance in China, growing its sales by 41.9 percent to 467,064 units in the first half of the year. A total of 42,502 vehicles were sold in the key Asian market of South Korea in the first six months of the year – an increase of +34.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the US, the company was able to build on the sales success of the first quarter and, with a total of 183,619 units sold in the first six months, sales of BMW and MINI vehicles climbed by more than 50 percent year-on-year (+51.8%).

Europe also had a successful first half-year, with sales increasing by a third (+35.3%). Total BMW and MINI sales for the region reached 504,327 vehicles.

With 141,983 new vehicle registrations in its domestic market of Germany, BMW Group sales were 22.1 percent higher year-on-year. The percentage of electrified vehicles continues to climb and nearly one in four BMWs in Germany is now electrified. The fully electric MINI SE* represented more than 19 percent of total MINI sales in the first half of 2021. This means almost 30 percent of newly registered MINI models in Germany are electrified.

BMW Group sales in Q2/YTD June 2021 at a glance

2nd Quarter 2021 Compared with previous year % 1st Half 2021 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 702,474 +44.6% 1,339,080 +39.1% BMW 617,749 +43.5% 1,178,292 +39.9% MINI 83,116 +52.2% 157,799 +32.6% BMW Group electrified* 83,060 +166.9% 153,267 +148.5% Rolls-Royce 1,609 +127.6% 2,989 +91.6% BMW Motorrad 65,018 +55.1% 107,610 +40.3%

*BEVs and PHEVs

2nd Quarter 2021 Compared with previous year % 1st Half 2021 Compared with previous year % Europe 265,566 +74.9% 504,327 +35.3% Germany* 74,044 +53.3% 141,983 +22.1% Asia 291,891 +15.1% 578,859 +39.1% China 237,316 +11.6% 467,064 +41.9% Americas 128,264 +82.4% 224,225 +47.4% USA 105,901 +88.3% 183,619 +51.8%

*Provisional registration figures

