BMW Group Plant Leipzig paves the way for hydrogen pipeline link – a world first in car production

Contracts signed with MITNETZ GAS and ONTRAS Gastransport to construct and link pipeline

BMW Group Plant Leipzig is planning a hydrogen pipeline link – paving the way for it to become the first car plant in the world to receive hydrogen via a pipeline. Contracts have now been signed with MITNETZ GAS GmbH and ONTRAS Gastransport GmbH. The approx. 2-kilometre-long link will be constructed by MITNETZ GAS and incorporate a gas pressure and measurement system, eventually connecting the plant to the future core hydrogen network. BMW and ONTRAS are in the process of agreeing the appropriate connection to the hydrogen grid. The link is expected to start delivering hydrogen to the plant in mid-2027.

Once the pipeline is in place, Plant Leipzig will no longer need hydrogen deliveries by truck, in cylinders. “With supplies coming in via the pipeline, we will be able to use hydrogen in completely new ways – especially for our most energy-intensive processes, such as our curing ovens in the paintshop,” says Petra Peterhänsel, Director of BMW Group Plant Leipzig.

In October 2022 Plant Leipzig took a fuel-flexible burner on stream in its paintshop – another world first in automotive production. Today, it operates a total of eleven such bivalent burners, powered flexibly by gas or hydrogen.

In 2013 Leipzig also introduced hydrogen fuel cell-powered forklifts and tug trains and now operates an intralogistics fleet comprising more than 230 vehicles of this kind – the largest in Europe. They refuel at nine hydrogen refuelling stations located within the plant’s halls.

The core hydrogen network is a nationwide infrastructure project that will consist of approx. 9,000 kilometres of hydrogen pipes. It will go on stream in stages, reaching full operation by 2032 and connecting Germany to the transregional hydrogen network.

SOURCE: BMW Group