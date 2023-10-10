BMW Group: On track for solid growth in 2023: Dynamic BEV growth and global sales increase Q3

BMW Group third-quarter sales up +5.8% +++ BEV deliveries climb +79.6% in Q3

The BMW Group sold 93,931 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the third quarter – an increase of +79.6% compared to the same period of last year. The BMW brand once again doubled its third-quarter deliveries of fully-electric vehicles from the same period of last year (+100.3%). The company was thus able to translate customer interest in its fully-electric products into dynamic growth.

“The sales success of the third quarter shows that our customers appreciate our wide range of attractive products across all drive technologies. Our fully-electric products, in particular, are benefiting from high demand worldwide – as seen in our BEV sales, which significantly outperformed the total BEV market in the first nine months,” said Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “Overall, we are on track to meet our growth targets for 2023,” Nota continued.

The BMW Group delivered a total of 621,699 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the third quarter. This represents a year-on-year growth of +5.8%. In the third quarter, the company continued to build on its strong competitive position in key core markets. Between January and September, BMW Group sales climbed to 1,836,563 units (+5.1%).

As previously announced in August, the company expects to see solid growth in deliveries for the full year 2023 (previously, slight growth). Growth drivers include models from the upper price segment, as well as fully-electric vehicles – with BEVs projected to account for 15% of total vehicle sales in 2023.

BMW brand remains number one in global premium segment

In the third quarter, the BMW brand delivered 549,941 vehicles to customers worldwide – an increase of +6.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Thanks to its attractive line-up, the brand is benefiting from high demand and remains number one in the global premium segment.

The BMW brand is reporting particularly strong demand for its fully-electric vehicles; in the third quarter, BEV deliveries once again doubled from the same period of last year (+100.3%) to 83,211 units. Between January and September, 217,138 fully-electric BMW vehicles were delivered to customers.

The BMW 4 Series models and, in particular, the fully-electric BMW i4*, are proving especially popular, while the BMW iX1* and X1 are also highly sought-after. Models from the upper price segment, like the 7 Series, the updated BMW X7, and the BMW X5 and BMW X6 models, are also driving sales growth.

In addition, the company is receiving very positive customer feedback on the new BMW 5 Series range and, especially, the fully-electric BMW i5*. “With the launch of the new BMW i5, we will have another attractive fully-electric vehicle in the market that will further accelerate the ramp-up of electromobility. New orders already reflect our customers’ high level of enthusiasm for this new model,” explained Nota. With the launch of the BMW i5, the BMW Group will have a fully-electric option in all its core segments.

BMW M success story continues in third quarter

With 48,978 units sold worldwide in the third quarter – a year-on-year increase of +13.2% – BMW M once again demonstrated its strength in the profitable high-performance and performance segments. Sales were also boosted by the introduction of the new BMW XM*, just six months ago. Following the start of production in July, the BMW i7 M70* and i5 M60* models are the newest members of the M family, combining fully-electrified M Power with the highest level of elegance, luxury and comfort. M GmbH therefore feels confident about the final quarter of 2023 and is on track for another record year.

MINI releases new models on the road to all-electric model line-up

The MINI brand delivered 70,384 (+2.6%) vehicles to customers worldwide in the third quarter. The latest MINI limited editions – the MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition and the MINI Clubman Final Edition – both with exclusive design and equipment features, contribute to the strong popularity of MINI brand vehicles. Between July and September, MINI sold 10,720 fully-electric MINI Cooper SE* and MINI Cooper SE Convertibles (-0.4%). With the recently launched new electric MINI Cooper and the upcoming release of the electric MINI Countryman in 2024, the MINI brand continues to forge ahead on its road to an all-electric model line-up.

Rolls-Royce prepares for initial customer deliveries of Spectre

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sold 1,374 vehicles in the third quarter (-9,0%). This was in line with expectations, given that production of Dawn and Wraith was discontinued in the second quarter and the brand’s production facilities in Goodwood are gearing up for initial customer deliveries of the Rolls-Royce Spectre in the coming weeks. Interest in the fully-electric super coupé remains exceptionally high and order books are already full until 2025. Rolls-Royce continues to deliver Coachbuild and Bespoke creations and demand for Phantom, Ghost, Cullinan and Black Badge models remains strong. With a robust order book and 4,555 vehicles (-3.1%) sold since the start of the year, the company is approaching the year-end with confidence.

BMW Motorrad: Third-quarter sales confirm continued high customer demand

BMW Motorrad delivered a total of 52,037 (+0.5%) motorcycles and scooters to customers between July and September of its 2023 centenary year. Building on the previous all-time sales high it posted for the first half-year, strong customer demand for BMW Group motorcycles and scooters continued in the third quarter. The highly attractive product range, with the successful market launch of innovative new models, like the fascinating Power Roadster M 1000 R, lays the foundation of BMW Motorrad’s success. With the upcoming market launch of the new R 1300 GS, BMW Motorrad will have its most important product highlight of the year in showrooms by the end of the fourth quarter. As the world’s most successful premium motorcycle, the redesigned Boxer GS will give BMW Motorrad sales a major boost.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

In China, the BMW Group sold 210,331 BMW and MINI vehicles in the third quarter (-1.8%).

In the US, 91,849 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers between July and September of this year. This represents an increase of +7.8%.

In Europe, sales of BMW and MINI vehicles totalled 221,496 units for the third quarter (+12.9%).

In Germany, 70,901 BMW and MINI vehicles were registered during this period.

BMW Group sales in Q3/YTD September 2023 at a glance

3rd Quarter 2023 Compared with previous year % YTD September 2023 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 621,699 +5.8% 1,836,563 +5.1% BMW 549,941 +6.2% 1,621,267 +5.7% – BMW M GmbH 48,978 +13,2% 143.665 +15.4% MINI 70,384 +2.6% 210,741 +0.7% BMW Group electrified1 139,943 +41.6% 385,411 +36.1% BMW Group BEV 93,931 +79.6% 246,867 +92.6% Rolls-Royce 1,374 -9.0% 4,555 -3.1% BMW Motorrad 52,037 +0,5% 164,908 +3,5%

1BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

3rd Quarter 2023 Compared with previous year % YTDSeptember 2023 Compared with previous year % Europe 221,496 +12.9% 670,119 +6.4% Germany2 70,901 +17.9% 205,775 +11.4% Asia 271,561 -0.8% 783,189 +2.0% China 210,331 -1.8% 602,911 +1.7% Americas 113,407 +8.9% 338,093 +9.8% USA 91,849 +7.8% 277,132 +10.9%

2Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the quarterly statement to 03 November 2023 is published. Notes on how delivery figures are prepared can be found in the BMW Group Report 2022 on p. 67.

SOURCE: BMW Group