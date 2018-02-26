The BMW Group at the Mobile World Congress 2018

The focus on the customer and their requirements underpins the BMW Group’s presentation of the next steps on the road to digital and intelligent connectivity between the driver and vehicle at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, taking place from 26 February –1 March.

Another handy digital service will be introduced in 2018 to further facilitate seamless connectivity. The BMW Digital Key will make it possible to unlock a BMW using a smartphone. What’s more, up to five digital copies of the key can be shared with other users.

Widespread connectivity will also be an essential requirement for autonomous driving in the future. In view of this, the outdoor area of the BMW Group stand will feature a BMW i3 in action as part of a showcase designed to demonstrate that autonomous driving (Level 5) is set to become a reality in the not-too-distant future.

A new technological approach to full connectivity between smartphones and vehicles will also be on show. The eSIM will soon make it possible to incorporate the vehicle into the user's existing mobile phone contract, paving the way for a whole range of different functions.

