BMW Group invests €200 million in the future of Plant Leipzig

Leipzig. The BMW Group is investing a further €200 million in the future of its plant in Leipzig, eastern Germany. The building work will begin in early 2018 and include an extension of the paint shop and alternations in the bodyshop and assembly areas. The work is scheduled to finish in 2020, with the facilities being put to use immediately. This move will ensure Plant Leipzig is prepared for the production of future BMW model generations.

“We are delighted by the ongoing high demand for the BMW vehicles we produce here in Leipzig. This further development of the plant is an important move and means we will have the necessary competitive structures in place to continue building vehicles here in the future,” commented Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser. In addition to increased production flexibility, the extension of Plant Leipzig also lays the foundations for a possible future growth in volume.

The central element of the building works is the extension of the paint shop including the integration of the newest paint technologies, which will set new standards in efficiency and sustainability.

