BMW Group invests 400 million euros in Plant Dingolfing for BMW iNEXT

The BMW Group is investing around 400 million euros in its Dingolfing vehicle plant for production of the BMW iNEXT. In doing this, it is preparing for the manufacture of pure battery-electric and highly automated BMW cars at its largest European production location.

With the launch of the BMW iNEXT in 2021, Plant Dingolfing will be capable of producing the right mix of fully-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and models with combustion engines to suit demand on a single assembly line. “Thanks to our flexible production structures, our plants are ideally equipped to meet the most diverse market needs,” explained Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the Board of Management BMW AG responsible for Production. “We firmly believe that, over the next few years, there will be more than just one solution worldwide for all our customers’ mobility needs. Instead, we expect to see a mix of different drive technologies.” Plug-in hybrids already make up nearly 10 percent of Dingolfing production. The BMW iNEXT will become the plant’s first pure battery-electric vehicle from 2021.

With the current investments and construction work, Plant Dingolfing is not just gearing up for the transition to e-mobility, it is also preparing for standard production of highly-automated vehicles. Milan Nedeljkovic: “As the technology in our cars grows more and more complex, system integration capabilities will become a decisive competitive advantage. With the BMW iNEXT, our Dingolfing location is demonstrating that we are capable of implementing growing product demands in efficient large-scale industrial production.”

New Dingolfing Plant Director Christoph Schröder: “The BMW iNEXT is more than just a new model. It’s a pioneer for many key automotive innovations, especially autonomous driving. It is also paving the way for further rollout of these technologies over the coming years. The current structural measures for the iNEXT will also benefit other models built in Dingolfing in the future.”

SOURCE: BMW Group