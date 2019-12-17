BMW Group digitalisation offensive targets vocational training and secures access to Gen Z talents.// Digital learning and collaboration platforms paired with state-of-the-art mobile devices create an attractive, future-oriented working environment for digital natives

The BMW Group has launched an extensive digitalisation offensive in the field of vocational training. In this way, the company is able to secure future talents.

“Our BMW Group employees are a decisive competitive factor. They play a key role in the success of the company – which is particularly important in the digital transformation currently taking place in our industry,” explained Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources. “By stepping up our digitalisation offensive in the area of vocational training, the BMW Group is not only ensuring it remains attractive to Generation Z, but also activating new potential and ultimately safeguarding the company’s future.”

The digitalisation of vocational training is based on three pillars: modern mobile devices; new digital collaboration and learning platforms; and a broad range of talent development tailored to the individual. The BMW Group is providing apprentices with equipment that includes Surface laptops with Office 365, multifunctional headphones and smartphones, as well as various communications platforms for agile and efficient mobile cooperation.

The BMW Group is integrating new digital teaching and learning formats into the vocational training learning ecosystem and enabling modern delivery of learning content at the company and through “learning2go”. This was also the central theme of the BMW Group trainer event “Digitalisation@VocationalTraining” held at BMW Welt attended by 120 trainers and YouTuber Daniel Jung, whose popular tutorials “Maths by Daniel Jung” are a good example of successful digital learning.

With access to training programmes such as UDACITY, apprentices and dual students can acquire additional skills and receive “nano-degrees”, e.g. in the field of artificial intelligence. This is just one example of how learning and working together at the BMW Group is not only being geared more towards talents, but also becoming faster and more self-directed.

At the same time, digital natives’ personal knowledge is valued and integrated into daily work processes. Through so-called reverse mentoring, junior staff serve as “change agents” who help their more experienced colleagues with topics such as agile project management or digital collaboration platforms and social networks.

This shift of competence within the BMW Group is also reflected in the introduction of three further apprenticeships with specialisations in the fields of IT and electronics, as well as 15 dual Bachelor’s programmes in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The 27 existing occupations are also being continuously adjusted to future requirements and increasingly access content such as big data/data analytics, agile work methods, additive manufacturing processes, electrification and automation technology.

SOURCE: BMW Group