The BMW Group and CRITICAL Software are expanding their cooperation

Following successful collaboration in the past, the BMW Group and CRITICAL Software are now planning a strategic expansion of their cooperation. The two companies have reached an agreement to form a joint venture entitled Critical TechWorks, subject to examination of and approval from the relevant competition authorities.

By creating this joint venture, the BMW Group is further moving along its transformation into a mobility tech company as part of its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy. Critical TechWorks will complement the highly experienced and constantly expanding BMW Group network in the fields of software development and IT. The two partners stand to benefit from CRITICAL Software’s many years of experience in agile software development and the over 100 years of experience of the BMW Group in the advancement of ground-breaking premium mobility.

Critical TechWorks will be bringing its expertise to bear in vehicle connectivity, cloud-based IT solutions and the digitalisation of corporate processes. The joint venture seeks to initiate interdisciplinary collaboration both in the customer-relevant fields of infotainment and digital services, and when it comes to the digitalisation and automation of product development, production and sales.

The BMW Group’s stake in Critical TechWorks secures it access to the know-how and skills of a highly successful European software development company. The Lisbon and Porto locations are witnessing particularly dynamic growth in this sector. Together with the companies already located in Portugal, this is contributing to the emergence of a European technology ecosystem for the development of digital services and products.

At the same time, the BMW Group is increasing the number of IT and software development employees both in Germany and at its many other facilities around the world. Through its commitment to building both its range of skills and its internal capabilities, the BMW Group is strongly placed to play an active role in shaping the digital revolution in the automotive industry.

