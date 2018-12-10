BMW Group at UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice 2018

On the occasion of the UN Climate Change Conference in Katowice, the BMW Group announced that the company is already sourcing electricity from renewable sources by 100% in Europe. Furthermore, the BMW Group underlined that it will source electricity from renewable sources worldwide by 2020.

The BMW Group is committed to decarbonisation in in the transport sector. The holistic approach of the BMW Group to energy management during the production and a clear strategy to increase the number of electrified models across all brands and model series are an important contribution in this direction.

The partnership between the UN Climate Change Conferences and the BMW Group dates back to 1992. After continuously participating in the COP climate conferences since 2008, the BMW Group will once again play an active part at COP 24. This year, the conference will be presided over by the Government of Poland and take place in Katowice, Poland, from 3 to 14 December 2018.

Sustainable Innovation Forum 2018

At COP24, the BMW Group will be present in different events and formats, contributing both impetus and expertise to talks and presentations on sustainable development. The BMW Group once again assumes the role as headline sponsor of the Sustainable Innovation Forum on 9 and 10 December 2018. The Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF), now in its 9th Edition has established itself as the premier sustainability event at UN COP, providing leading stakeholders from the political arena, business world and society across sectors and industries with the perfect platform to discuss the challenges of sustainable development.

Focus on Four Key Streams

The Forum will open with an innovation day on four key streams, Circular economy, sustainable mobility, energy transition and climate finance.

In the discussions with lawmakers and business leaders as well as NGOs, representatives of the BMW Group will advocate the importance of implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and share their views on how companies like BMW Group can provide solutions to decarbonize the mobility sector.

The BMW Group will also present in the exhibition area of the Forum the results of the 2018 Stakeholder Dialogue Series “Cities in Progress”, this series reached its final destination in Berlin last October. Previous events took place in Los Angeles, Melbourne, Shenzhen and Rotterdam with a focus on exchanging ideas with the different stakeholders involved and launching initial collaborative projects. The dialogues focused on how mobility will evolve in the cities of the future and explored alternative mobility concepts. In all five cities visited the main challenges pointed out by the participants were traffic congestion, air pollution and lack of parking space. The stakeholders shared their expectations for the BMW Group to provide new mobility services in addition to its existing products and services, as well as to have a product portfolio predominantly featuring emission- free vehicles.

SOURCE: BMW Group