1. BMW Group at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

At the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 8 – 11, 2019, the BMW Group will present its vision of intelligent connectivity to the public, highlighting the potential for future individual mobility. The focal point of the company’s CES showcase will be the BMW Vision iNEXT, which looks ahead to the future of driving pleasure, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which, as an on-board expert and the soul of the BMW, constitutes the central element for interaction between the driver, their vehicle, and their digital world. The BMW Vision iNEXT forms the optical highlight of the exhibition stand, which also showcases the interior design principle “My Favorite Space” with harmonious, natural surfaces and technology that is kept discreetly out of sight. A sophisticated mixed-reality installation also provides a virtual impression of the future driving experience promised by the BMW Vision iNEXT.

The BMW Vision iNEXT combines ground-breaking design with the future areas of activity defined in the company’s Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT – Autonomous Driving, Connectivity, Electrification, and Services (D+ACES) – and answers the question: “What will cars look like when they no longer have to be driven by a person, but still can be?” The interior can be a place for relaxation, interaction, entertainment, or concentration, as preferred. It is more like a comfortable and fashionably furnished “living space” on wheels – a new “Favorite Space”. A new design principle, referred to as “Shy Tech”, plays an especially important part in this. To preserve the high-end, yet cozy character of the rear compartment, and place its occupants center-stage, the intelligent technology behind the operating controls is integrated out of sight. It only becomes visible and operable when required by the driver or passengers. Two additional exhibits clearly demonstrate the “Shy Tech” principle and technology installed in the BMW Vision iNEXT to CES visitors. The BMW Vision iNEXT is also part of the customer’s digital world and seamlessly integrated into the network that connects smart devices, smart home, and digital services.

Transforming the BMW Group exhibition stand into a “Favorite Space”.

The BMW Group is also taking a visionary approach to the design of its exhibition stand for the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). As in the BMW Vision iNEXT itself, technological innovations are not prominently visible within the presentation area; the focus instead is on creating a relaxed overall experience that conveys the idea of enhanced quality of life. Visitors’ needs and wants are fulfilled by near-invisible technology and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to create an individual retreat or “Favorite Space”. The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant greets visitors as soon as they arrive at the stand and guides them through the gardenlike entrance area into the heart of the exhibition. The entrance, with its Arcadian landscape of paths, with sound showers and light projections to attract attention, is a unique experience in itself.

There are various opportunities to interact with the personal assistant on the path through the exhibition area. These include an interactive wall providing information on the newest BMW Connected and BMW ConnectedDrive digital services, with a focus on “Making the most of my vehicle” and “Making the most of my driving time.”

