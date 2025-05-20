BMW Group and Solid Power are testing all-solid-state battery cells in a BMW i7

BMW Group and Solid Power partnership reaches next milestone

The BMW Group is bringing large-format, pure ASSB cells from Solid Power to its test vehicle, a BMW i7, which is being operated in the Munich area. The potential benefits of ASSB technology: higher energy density in a very compact storage system compared to current technologies.

Since 2022, the BMW Group and Solid Power, Inc. have intensified their activities for the development of all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology through their technology transfer agreement.

The BMW Group and Solid Power believe in the potential of genuine ASSB technology. With a higher energy density compared to current battery technologies, ASSB batteries have the potential to achieve longer ranges in vehicles without the disadvantages with regard to the weight of the overall storage system.

“Solid Power is extremely proud that our partnership with BMW has resulted in the first demonstration of truly all-solid-state battery cells in a vehicle,” said John Van Scoter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “We believe in the promise of ASSB’s and continue to drive innovation of our sulfide electrolyte in support of that future for EV’s.”

Martin Schuster, Vice President Battery Cell and Cell Module at the BMW Group, says: “Our BMW i7 ASSB test vehicle on the road is a perfect example of the BMW Group’s technology-open mindset. We are continuously advancing the development of new battery cell technologies and are constantly expanding our know-how with valuable partners such as Solid Power. ”

The concept battery integrated in the BMW i7 test vehicle combines proven Gen5 construction principles (prismatic cells in modules) with new, innovative module concepts for integrating ASSB cells from Solid Power.

The management of cell expansion will be investigated here. In addition: How is the operating pressure controlled and how to adjust the temperature conditions.

The use of solid power cells with sulfide-based electrolytes and their complete integration into a battery pack will provide the BMW Group with further important findings in the test program over the coming months.

The innovative cells were developed and manufactured by Solid Power in collaboration with experts from the BMW Group. Further development steps are required to implement ASSB technology in a competitive overall storage system.

The BMW Group and Solid Power have been cooperating since 2016 through an extended “Joint Development Agreement”, which was supported by BMW Group’s investment in Solid Power in May 2021 as part of a financing round.

At the end of 2022, BMW and Solid Power agreed to further deepen their partnership. BMW will operate a solid cell prototype line at the CMCC (Cell Manufacturing Competence Center) in Parsdorf on the basis of a research and development license and using the experience and expertise of Solid Power.

Since 2008, the BMW Group has been steadily expanding its expertise in the area of battery cell technology. Since 2019, this know-how has been bundled at the BMW Group’s Battery Cell Competence Center (BCCC) in Munich. The BCCC covers the entire value chain, from research and development to battery cell design and production capability.

In order to be able to implement innovations in battery cell technology quickly and efficiently, the BMW Group cooperates in a network of around 300 partners, including established companies, start-ups and universities.

The cooperation with Solid Power underlines the BMW Group’s battery strategy -to further develop innovative battery technologies on equal footing with leading partners in the industry. This strategically strong position in the value chain ensures the BMW Group access to all new and innovative battery cell research worldwide.

SOURCE: BMW Group