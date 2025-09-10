BMW Group and E.ON introduce Germany’s first customer solution enabling electric cars to actively participate in the energy market

Germany’s first Vehicle-to-Grid solution hits the market

As part of their long-standing strategic partnership, BMW Group and E.ON are launching Germany’s first commercial Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solution for private customers.

Thanks to bidirectional charging, the BMW iX3 becomes an active participant in the energy market—able not only to consume electricity but also to feed energy back into the grid when needed. This groundbreaking offering represents a major technological and market milestone, seamlessly integrating electromobility with the energy transition. For the first time in Germany, electric vehicles can be used as flexible energy storage units in everyday life.

Charge for free, support the energy system: How the new V2G solutions works

The new Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions enables customers to benefit from bidirectional charging: the high-voltage battery of their BMW iX3 can flexibly supply energy back to the grid via the BMW Wallbox Professional. Intelligent energy management is provided in collaboration with E.ON, supported by a specially designed V2G electricity tariff that facilitates the flow of energy in both directions.

The underlying software was jointly developed by BMW Group and E.ON. The service is not only user-friendly but also financially attractive: customers who make their vehicle battery available for smart charging and discharging can earn an annual bonus of up to €720. This enables them to drive up to 14,000 kilometers per year at no charging cost while actively supporting the energy transition.

Marc Spieker, Member of the Board of Management of E.ON SE, Commercial: “What our customers need is a reliably charged vehicle—simple, convenient, and at attractive costs. That’s exactly what we provide, and more. Together with BMW, E.ON is bringing Vehicle-to-Grid directly to the people. Neue Klasse meets new energy! This is how we unlock the potential of the vehicle for each individual’s personal energy future. We combine charging convenience with tangible economic benefits. And, as a bonus, every connected vehicle can help lower the overall costs of the energy system—for the benefit of all.”

Dr. Joachim Post, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development: „With the Neue Klasse, BMW makes the car an active part of the energy system, creating tangible customer value. Vehicle-to-Grid reduces the mobility costs of the customer through new revenue opportunities – while driving the future of electric mobility.”

Driving flexibility in the energy system with vehicle-to-grid

The new V2G offering marks a milestone in coupling the energy sectors of mobility and electricity: the vehicle becomes an integral part of a virtual storage system that can better integrate renewable energies and thus support the energy system.

Overview of the benefits:

Simple, fair, and transparent: With every hour plugged in, the bonus account is credited and can be viewed at any time. There is no minimum connection time. Every minute the BMW iX3 is connected counts, and additionally, the energy fed back into the grid is fairly compensated.

With every hour plugged in, the bonus account is credited and can be viewed at any time. There is no minimum connection time. Every minute the BMW iX3 is connected counts, and additionally, the energy fed back into the grid is fairly compensated. Customer-centric: Customers retain full control and can set their charging goals to ensure their mobility needs are always met.

Customers retain full control and can set their charging goals to ensure their mobility needs are always met. No impairment of battery lifetime: Intelligent functions ensure that the high-voltage battery is always kept at an optimum level for its lifetime.

Intelligent functions ensure that the high-voltage battery is always kept at an optimum level for its lifetime. Contribution to the energy transformation: The high-voltage batteries of the vehicles support the energy system during periods of surplus power or generation shortfalls. V2G promotes the use of renewable energies and reduces the long-term costs of the energy system.

Market launch and further strategic development

The technology for bidirectional charging will first be available on the market with the BMW iX3 and will gradually be introduced across additional BMW model ranges, thereby contributing to the scaling of V2G and its benefits for customers.

In the long term, the product is planned to be integrated into a comprehensive energy platform that intelligently connects charging infrastructure, photovoltaic systems, heat pumps, and smart home systems. The strategic partnership between BMW and E.ON lays the foundation for such an open, interoperable, and customer-centric ecosystem.

* This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by E.ON Group Management and other information currently available to E.ON. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. E.ON SE does not intend, and does not assume any liability whatsoever, to update these forward-looking statements or to align them to future events or developments.

SOURCE: BMW Group