BMW Group: All under one roof – staff move into Plant Debrecen Communication Centre

Debrecen Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser: “Another milestone on the road to the NEUE KLASSE”

Employees of the future Plant Debrecen have moved into the central Communication Centre, where they are joining forces for the final stretch before the official series launch of the NEUE KLASSE. Debrecen Plant Director Hans-Peter Kemser is pleased with construction progress: “In just a few months, pre-series production will get underway here in Debrecen, setting new standards – not just for the vehicles themselves, but also for processes here at the plant. The Communication Centre will support us by creating short lines of communication and enabling a good exchange of information between all technologies at any time.” The architecture also supports the concept of the BMW iFACTORY, which will be fully implemented in Debrecen.

While non-production employees are already settling into their workplaces on-site, production staff are preparing for their future roles at Plant Debrecen within the company’s global production network. This will ensure a smooth start to pre-series production in 2024 and the successful series launch of the first NEUE KLASSE model in 2025.

Model of Leipzig central building further optimised

Inspired by the central building at BMW Group Plant Leipzig, the Communication Centre in Debrecen will also link the production technologies of the body shop, paint shop and assembly. In Debrecen, this underlying principle was further developed with the creation of a central building where the network idea is paramount. The open architecture provides both meeting spaces and sequestered workplaces. The two-storey Communication Centre is about 19,000 square metres in size; around half of this area will be office space.

The three main production areas are situated around the administrative area. The Communication Centre is not just where colleagues come together, but also people and products: From the body shop, which is adjacent to the office building on the right, unpainted car bodies will make their way on a conveyor belt, visible above people’s heads, through the Communication Centre to the paint shop, located centrally behind it. From there, the painted bodies will be transported back through the office building to the vehicle assembly, which is to the left. This means that everyone who does not work directly in production can still see the product at all times.

The multifunctional staff restaurant can also be used for meetings outside of mealtimes. This is located on the ground floor as well, along with the central marketplace and health centre. A state-of-the-art laboratory also found home in the Communication Center’s ground floor area in 1,300 square meters. The colleagues of the laboratory will be responsible for the premium quality of the colors of the Neue Klasse models. The 700-square meter, well-equipped Health Center of the Plant will be operating in the building as well to take care of the colleagues’ health and well-being, while also carrying out prevention and screening campaigns. The upper floor is occupied by offices.

Architectural concept based on principles of BMW iFACTORY

Digitalisation is playing a major role in construction of the plant – the virtual start of production for Plant Debrecen’s digital twin already took place in March 2023. The importance of digitalisation is also reflected in the Communication Centre’s equipment. Meeting rooms feature modern digital elements that enable virtual collaboration throughout the plant and beyond.

The principles of the BMW iFACTORY were already taken into consideration during the planning phase. 5G technology is used throughout the grounds and paper is rarely seen at the Debrecen plant – which aims to be virtually paperless.

Other resources will be used carefully as well. When choosing the furniture, easy-to-recycle materials were preferred, with extensive use of wood. Plant Debrecen will also operate entirely without fossil fuels.

SOURCE: BMW Group