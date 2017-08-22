BMW and EA debut the all-new BMW M5 in Need For Speed Payback

World Premier at the GamesCom in Cologne; Car Fans Can Drive the High-Performance Luxury Sedan in the Game This Fall Before It Hits the Road Next Year; See the First Full Reveal of the BMW M5 in the Need for Speed Payback High Stakes Trailer

Cologne. Today, Electronic Arts and the BMW Group debuted the all-new BMW M5 (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]*; CO2 emissions combined: 241 g/km*) in Need for SpeedTM Payback, the action driving blockbuster releasing this fall. This marks first time BMW has revealed a car through a videogame partnership, unveiling the new BMW M5 at gamescom, Europe’s biggest trade fair for interactive games and entertainment. The new BMW M5 builds on the traditional concept of a luxurious four-door business sedan by appealing to drivers with a taste for high speed and adrenaline. Need for SpeedTM Payback players will be among the first to experience the new M xDrive all-wheel drive as they tear through the city streets and diverse landscape of Fortune Valley this fall.

“The new BMW M5 is a stunning car,” said Marcus Nilsson, Executive Producer at Ghost Games. “With immense horsepower and torque combined with gorgeous design, our players are going to love getting behind the wheel of the new M5. Whether it’s pulling off intense heist missions, or outrunning cops in epic pursuits or just cruising the open world, this car embodies performance, speed and desire, making it one of the pinnacle rides in Need for SpeedTM Payback.”

The M5 takes the BMW M-series into new territory, with 441 kW/600 hp, peak torque of 750 Nm and 10.5 l/100 km fuel consumption combined/ 241 g/km CO2 emissions combined, which promise supreme propulsive power and formidable performance. The new M xDrive developed by BMW M GmbH is the most engaging all-wheel-drive system yet to grace the high-performance segment and will be on display across various terrains in Need for SpeedTM Payback.

“The M is not only synonymous for the world’s most powerful letter, but has also become a synonym worldwide for the prototype of the Ultimate Driving Machine. Take a look at the new BMW M5: its power output, torque and acceleration, the M specific all-wheel drive system M xDrive and its stunning design make our all-new toy the perfect feature for Need for Speed,” said Frank van Meel, President BMW M Division. “While the M5 won’t be officially released until next spring, Need for Speed players can drive it first and exclusively in Need for SpeedTM Payback. We at BMW M are really proud of this collaboration.”

“Young, enthusiastic and 100% devoted to their passion: This is not only true for BMW M fans but also for millions of gamers around the globe, who love Need for SpeedTM. BMW is joy and excitement for cars, whether it is in real life or digital,” said Hildegard Wortmann, Senior Vice President Brand BMW. “With this cooperation BMW can reach out to a new audience that is truly digital. This is a perfect example for a fruitful cooperation in modern marketing with benefits for everyone and a new milestone after the BMW M2’s debut in 2015’s Need for SpeedTM.”

BMW and Need for SpeedTM share a long tradition together. Already in 1999 the BMW M5 was part of the first Need for SpeedTM. BMW was part of the history of Need for SpeedTMever since: Whether it was the BMW M3 in 2005’s Need for SpeedTM Most Wanted, the BMW M3 GTR in Need for SpeedTM Shift in 2009, and many other appearances of BMW M4, M6 and many alike. Just recently the new BMW M2 entered the stage in 2015’s Need for SpeedTM.

Need for SpeedTM is one of the world’s bestselling video game franchises.

Its latest instalment, Need for SpeedTM Payback, will be available worldwide on November 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and Origin™ for PC. Need for SpeedTM Payback Deluxe Edition owners will get their three-day early access starting Tuesday, November 7th. Players can also get into the action before launch through EA Access and Origin Access, where members can play for up to 10 hours starting Thursday, November 2nd with the EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trial.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures, specific CO2 emission values and the electric power consumption of new passenger cars is included in the following guideline: “Leitfaden über Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen” (Guideline for fuel consumption, CO2 emissions and electric power consumption of new passenger cars), which can be obtained from all dealerships, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at http://www.dat.de/en/offers/publications/guideline-for-fuel-consumption.html.

* Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures are provisional, based on the EU test cycle and may vary depending on the tyre format specified.

