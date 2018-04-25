BMW China integrates BMW Connected into Tmall Genie

BMW Connected integrates customers’ cars into their digital lives all over the world. At the Beijing Auto Show 2018 the BMW Group in China is demonstrating how BMW Connected has now been linked up to a Chinese ecosystem – through integration into Tmall Genie, the first smart voice assistant developed by Alibaba A.I. Labs. BMW customers in China who have a Tmall Genie-compatible device at home will be able to start using this new function from end of July.

Users will be able to monitor their BMW’s fuel level or even use functions via Remote Services with the help of Tmall Genie. It will also be possible to check appointments in the BMW Connected mobility agenda or enquire about a planned route and when best to leave in order to arrive on time. Users can activate the voice control functionality by saying the wake word “Tmall Genie” followed by the keyword “BMW”, and ask specific questions such as: “Tmall Genie, ask BMW when I need to set off to arrive at my next appointment on time.” Or: “Tmall Genie, ask BMW if my car doors are locked.”

“BMW Group customers in Europe and the USA already have the ability to check their cars’ status and functions from the comfort of their home via Alexa and Google Assistant,” says Dieter May, Senior Vice President Digital Products and Services at the BMW Group. “And now we’re extending our digital ecosystem into China as well with the integration of BMW Connected into Alibaba’s Tmall Genie. This move sees us incorporating another important customer touchpoint and, in so doing, giving customers greater flexibility.”