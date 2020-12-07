BMW CEO Zipse to lead ACEA next year

Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW Group, will lead the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) next year.

Mr Zipse was appointed President of the association during a meeting of its Board of Directors, composed of the CEOs of Europe’s car, van, truck and bus manufacturers. As of January, he will take over the ACEA presidency from Michael Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

“2021 will be a pivotal year for the EU auto industry in the transition to sustainable mobility,” said Mr Zipse. “This aspiration comes against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit the global economy and our sector hard. However, we are convinced of the need to join forces across industries and with political leaders to achieve the greatest impact in fighting climate change. All parties involved need to contribute to this overarching goal of reducing emissions. An urgent task is the EU-wide rollout of charging infrastructure to ensure everyday usability of electric vehicles for customers in all member states. In addition, we need to utilise the latest innovations across the full range of drivetrain technologies to meet all customers’ demands.”

The ACEA President is elected for a year-long term, which can be renewed once.

SOURCE: ACEA