BMW at the Mondial De l’Automobile Paris 2018

The latest results of BMW’s ongoing product offensive are taking centre stage at the brand’s Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 show stand in Paris. Emotion-packed design, pioneering technology and an even more richly engaging form of driving pleasure define the character of the new models BMW is presenting at the most important date on Europe’s 2018 car show calendar. The fresh arrivals introduce the brand’s new design language to a number of vehicle segments and represent significant advances in the areas of digitalisation, operation, sustainability and driving dynamics. For example, visitors to the Paris show will discover the first models to feature the new BMW Operating System 7.0, which creates a fully digital grouping of instrument cluster and Control Display and allows system operation to be adapted even more precisely to the driver’s personal preferences.

The BMW Group is set to revolutionise driving pleasure with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. From March 2019, BMW drivers and passengers will be joined by an intelligent, digital character that responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. This will mark the start of a new era for the BMW Group in which drivers will increasingly be able to operate their car and access its functions and information simply by speaking. Further innovations include BMW Laserlight and the Steering and lane control assistant, which are also available for other new models from the brand, plus the unique Reversing Assistant, which takes over steering for reversing manoeuvres in tight areas where visibility is restricted

The selection of series-production models due for market launch in the near future and innovative technology developments preparing to greet visitors to the Paris show from 4 – 14 October 2018 also reflect the rigorous implementation of NUMBER ONE > NEXT. The BMW Group’s corporate strategy spotlights development fields particularly relevant to the company’s future performance, i.e. design, automated driving, connectivity, electrification and services. The advances in these areas presented in Paris underscore the premium carmaker’s leading role in shaping the future of personal mobility. Also of key importance are BMW’s model offensive in the luxury segment (launched with the show premiere of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe), the continued expansion of the BMW X model family with the debut of the new BMW X5 and the addition of the new BMW M5 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.8 – 10.7 l/100 km [26.2 – 26.4 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 246 – 243 g/km) to the BMW M GmbH line-up. The BMW Group’s leading role in premium-segment electric mobility is underscored most prominently in Paris by the presentation of the new generation of high-voltage batteries for the BMW i3 (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 13.1 – 13.0 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km) and BMW i3s (fuel consumption combined: 0.0 l/100 km; electric power consumption combined: 14.6 – 14.0 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km).

The epitome of driving pleasure. The new BMW 3 Series Sedan.

The BMW 3 Series Sedan represents the heartbeat of the BMW brand and the epitome of sporty driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 is the venue for the world premiere of the seventh generation of the sports sedan. The new-edition 3 Series sees BMW building above all on the sporting tradition of the best-selling car. New powertrain technology and a body and chassis design geared squarely to maximising agility and dynamics create an ideal platform for an enthralling driving experience. The new BMW 3 Series Sedan comes as standard with a newly developed lift-related damper control system, which plays a significant role in giving the car its successful blend of sporting prowess and ride comfort. Options include an M Sport differential with electronically controlled locking function in the rear differential.

Precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces mark out the exterior of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, which showcases the brand’s new design language. The interior also has a clear, modern and sophisticated design.

Other features of the car that highlight its innovative character are BMW Operating System 7.0 and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Presented here for the first time, the Intelligent Personal Assistant responds to the prompt “Hey BMW”. The driver and passengers can speak with “him”, he is capable of learning and he gets better at his job all the time. The Intelligent Personal Assistant opens up a whole new avenue of interaction between the driver and car. It is a digital vehicle expert, knows the most important functions of the car and can explain them; if the driver wants to access navigation, office or entertainment functions, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is there to help. One unique feature over other digital assistants is that drivers can give him a name, so they can activate him by saying “Hey Charlie”, for example, and therefore give him an even more defined personality. The Intelligent Personal Assistant awaits the driver’s every command and is always there to assist them. BMW is also taking a leading role in progress towards automated driving in the midsize class, thanks to a significantly extended range of driver assistance systems.

Pure sporting pedigree: the new BMW Z4.

A new chapter is set to be added to BMW’s fascinating history of roadster-making. The protagonist in question is the new BMW Z4, which will celebrate its show premiere in the French capital. The new version of the open-top two-seater exudes pure sporting pedigree at first glance with its emotionally powerful body design in the brand’s new design language, its classical soft-top roof with electric operation and its driver-focused interior. The dynamic potential of the new BMW Z4 is rooted in a range of extensively upgraded engines, a new chassis design and an extremely rigid body structure. Wide tracks, well balanced proportions and a compact wheelbase enhance the car’s handling agility. And its central seating position, minimised weight and low centre of gravity provide a ticket to intense driving pleasure. The new BMW Operating System 7.0 takes control and operation to an even higher level and makes use of 10.25-inch colour displays for both the digital instrument cluster and central monitor.

At the pinnacle of the three-pronged Z4 range is a BMW M Performance model. The new BMW Z4 M40i (fuel consumption combined: 7.4 – 7.1 l/100 km [38.2 – 39.8 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 168 – 162 g/km) is fitted with a six-cylinder in-line engine developing 250 kW/340 hp, comes as standard with features including Adaptive M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, an electronically controlled M Sport rear differential, 18-inch M light-alloy wheels and high-performance tyres, and dispatches the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds.

Making dynamic strides into the luxury segment: the new BMW 8 Series Coupe.

The new BMW 8 Series Coupe also gets its first taste of the car show spotlight at the Paris event. It combines the dynamic credentials of a high-calibre sports car both visually and technologically with the exclusivity of a luxurious coupe. The new design language, laced with clarity and precision, expresses an unmistakable sporting aesthetic. The body structure, powertrain and chassis technology of the 8 Series Coupe are geared squarely to delivering a standout driving experience of sporting intent. All of which provides an extremely dynamic initiation into the luxury segment for the brand’s model offensive. The new BMW 8 Series Coupe’s ultra-advanced control & display, driver assistance and connectivity equipment roster also contributes to the car’s exclusive, innovative character.

The resemblance of the 8 Series Coupe to the BMW M8 GTE endurance racer is highlighted particularly vividly by the BMW M Performance model available from launch. The new BMW M850i xDrive Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 – 10.0 l/100 km [26.9 – 28.3 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 240 – 228 g/km) is powered by a new V8 petrol engine developing 390 kW/530 hp and making its debut in the car. The torque-rich power unit, chassis technology developed with motor sport expertise and an M Sport differential imbue the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe with thrilling performance characteristics. Joining the V8 in the range is a six-cylinder in-line diesel engine producing 235 kW/320 hp, which takes care of power in the new BMW 840d xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 6.2 – 6.1 l/100 km [45.6 – 46.3 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 164 – 160 g/km). Both model variants have intelligent all-wheel drive and also come as standard with Adaptive M suspension and Integral Active Steering.

More versatile and innovative than ever: the new BMW X5.

The world premiere of the new BMW X5 at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 writes the next chapter in the successful history of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The fourth generation of the BMW X family’s founding father excels with majestically assured driving properties and numerous innovative equipment features. The new exterior design language clearly emphasises the presence, authority and robustness of the new BMW X5. The interior, meanwhile, blends generous levels of space with modern design and a luxurious ambience.

An upgraded range of engines, the latest generation of the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and a raft of chassis systems included in a BMW X model for the first time generate the signature SAV combination of ride comfort, off-road performance and sporty road handling. Contributory factors here include two-axle air suspension, Integral Active Steering and the Off-Road package. A significantly expanded selection of innovative driver assistance systems now also includes the Steering and lane control assistant, and Reversing Assistant. Added to which, the new BMW X5 is fitted as standard with BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Working in tandem with BMW Operating System 7.0, it enables system operation to be adapted even more precisely to the driver’s wishes.

Further increased range: the BMW i3 (120 Ah) and BMW i3s (120 Ah).

The BMW Group is pushing the appeal of electric mobility to ever greater heights on the back of its unstinting research and development work. The latest fruits of its labour are new high-voltage batteries, which significantly increase the operating range of purely electrically powered BMW i cars. The latest-generation batteries will be fitted in the BMW i3 (120 Ah) and BMW i3s (120 Ah), which will be presented for the first time at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2018. The new lithium-ion batteries have an increased cell capacity of 120 ampere-hours (Ah), which now brings into play ranges of 360 kilometres / 224 miles (BMW i3) and 330 – 345 kilometres / 205 – 214 miles (BMW i3s) according to the NEDC cycle, or 285 – 310 kilometres / 177 – 193 miles (BMW i3) and 270 – 285 kilometres / 168 – 177 miles (BMW i3s) as per the WLTP procedure. In everyday driving, the range of both models has increased by almost 30 per cent to a maximum 260 kilometres (162 miles). And they now offer a better balance than ever between range, environment-friendliness and a driving experience defined by the brand’s signature sporting ability and intelligent connectivity. All of which sees BMW i strengthen its position as an innovation leader and trailblazer for future-focused electric mobility characterised by driving pleasure and outstanding everyday usability.

Alongside the introduction of the new high-voltage battery, a Sport package will be offered for the BMW i3 for the first time. This comprises sports suspension (including a drop in ride height), wider tracks, 20-inch light-alloy wheels and black wheel arch surrounds. Also available for the BMW i3 and BMW i3s will be Adaptive LED headlights with matrix function for the high beam, the new exterior paint shade Jucaro Beige metallic, a new colour scheme for the interior design variant Loft, the Navigation system Business with optimised menu navigation and the telephony with wireless charging and WiFi hotspot options.

Performance, maximised: the new BMW M5 Competition.

The BMW stand at the Mondial de l’Automobile 2018 also has a world premiere in store for fans of high-performance cars, as BMW M GmbH unveils the most powerful and sportiest variant of its high-performance sedan – the new BMW M5 Competition – for the first time in Paris. Engine output raised by 19 kW/25 hp (over the standard version of the new BMW M5) to 460 kW/625 hp, even more direct response and bespoke chassis tuning serve up a driving experience inspired overtly by motor sport competition. The new BMW M5 Competition also channels its power via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The specific power delivery of the V8 engine, which gains from upgrades to various details, is reflected in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time now reduced to 3.3 seconds. The new BMW M5 Competition hits 200 km/h (124 mph) from rest in 10.8 seconds.

A model-specific M Sport exhaust system, bespoke engine mounting and exclusive 20-inch M light-alloy wheels round off the elite athlete’s performance-enhancing package. Special design features in high-gloss black and “Competition” lettering added to the “M5” badge on the boot lid point to the exceptional dynamic potential of the new flagship model.

The fuel consumption, CO 2 emissions and electric power consumption figures were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable. The figures refer to a vehicle with basic configuration in Germany. The range shown considers the different sizes of the selected wheels/tyres and the selected items of optional equipment, and may vary during configuration.

The values are already based on the new WLTP test cycle and are translated back into NEDC-equivalent values in order to ensure comparability between the vehicles. With respect to these vehicles, for vehicle-related taxes or other duties based (at least inter alia) on CO 2 emissions, the CO 2 values may differ from the values stated here (depending on national legislation).

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and specific CO 2 emission values of new passenger cars is included in the following guideline: ‘Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO 2 -Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen’ (Guide to the fuel economy, CO 2 emissions and electric power consumption of new passenger cars), which can be obtained free of charge from all dealerships, from Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH (DAT), Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen and at https://www.dat.de/co2/.

