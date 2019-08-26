BMW at the IAA Cars 2019 in Frankfurt

The BMW stand at the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt am Main revolves around the theme of the future of driving pleasure

The BMW stand at the IAA Cars 2019 international motor show in Frankfurt am Main revolves around the theme of the future of driving pleasure. Alongside the latest new additions from a broad range of segments that the premium carmaker will be bringing out as it presses ahead with its ongoing product offensive, BMW is also exhibiting fascinating vehicle studies and trailblazing technologies that are set to have a major impact on individual mobility in tomorrow’s world. The new products on show at the IAA Cars 2019 reflect both the tremendous variety in the company’s model portfolio and its capacity for innovation in the future-focused fields of action identified as part of the NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy and known by the acronym D+ACES (Design, Automated driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services).

The upshot of the largest model offensive in corporate history was that the BMW Group sold more vehicles worldwide between January and June 2019 than ever before in the first six months of a financial year. The BMW Group continues to be the world’s most successful supplier of premium cars and is able to offer customers in more than 160 countries just the right selection of models while catering to all sorts of different legal conditions, technical requirements and individual preferences. Besides a flexible marketing strategy and a diverse product portfolio, this also calls for a broad range of drive technologies comprising highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, all-electric powertrains and plug-in hybrid systems. The BMW Group has gained a clear advantage over its rivals by using flexible vehicle architectures that will allow any particular model to be quickly produced with different drive technologies as demand dictates. This high degree of customer-centric flexibility is illustrated to impressive effect by the globally successful BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle, which will be available with a choice of conventional engines, a plug-in hybrid system or all-electric drive from next year. The BMW Group’s outstanding expertise when it comes to integrating highly complex yet beautifully harmonious complete systems underlines what a strong position the company is in as it competes with established suppliers and newcomers in the automotive sector.

BMW Group market leader in electrification.

Following an early product offensive that has resulted in a wider choice of models than any of its rivals can offer, the BMW Group has also emerged as a leading force in the manufacture of vehicles with electrified drive systems. The company is ranked as the market leader in Germany for new car registrations of electrified cars with all-electric or plug-in hybrid drive systems and the most successful established premium brand at both a European and global level. (Source: IHSMarkit Report 8/2019)

The introduction of the very latest battery cell technology in the plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 2 Series, BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 7 Series, BMW X5 and MINI Countryman as well as the BMW i cars further increases the electric range and brings new comfort functions when charging. Electric driving this way becomes an alternative for more and wider customer segments. By increasing the proportion of electric driving and employing digital services such as the BMW eDrive Zones function for automatically detecting green zones, the new plug-in hybrid models that can also be seen at the 2019 Frankfurt show will be able to make a major contribution to cutting CO 2 emissions in urban areas.

The BMW Group will be bringing out yet more models with electrified drive systems as soon as 2020, including the plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X3, BMW X1 and BMW 3 Series Touring and the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, which is also receiving its show premiere in Frankfurt. This will once again involve harnessing the expertise in the field of electrified drive systems that has been amassed during development of the BMW i models for transferring technology to the BMW and MINI brands. By 2023, the total number of models with an electrified powertrain offered by the BMW Group’s brands is set to increase to 25.

Driving pleasure in unprecedented variety: the premieres at the IAA Cars 2019.

The universally popular family of BMW X models is receiving further reinforcement in the form of the latest Sports Activity Coupe: the new BMW X6 is making its global debut at the IAA Cars 2019, marking the arrival of the third generation of the BMW model that first spawned this breed of vehicle. Anyone visiting Hall 11 at the main entrance to the Frankfurt trade fair arena on 12 – 22 September 2019 will also be able to experience how BMW’s characteristic brand of driving pleasure is set to evolve both now and in future with a wide array of vehicle concepts hailing from all manner of different segments. The third generation of the compact BMW 1 Series is celebrating its show premiere, as are the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe four-door luxury sports car, the immensely sporty and versatile new BMW 3 Series Touring and the new edition of the BMW X1. The new BMW X5 Protection VR6 Security Vehicle that is making its maiden appearance in Frankfurt combines the ability to power ahead over any terrain with high levels of personal protection.

The presentation of the BMW Vision M NEXT, meanwhile, provides a foretaste of the future of motoring at its sportiest extreme. This progressive plug-in hybrid sports car serves up a captivating blend of emotion-stirring design and pioneering drive technology.

World premiere: the new BMW X6 – athletic prowess and commanding aura in imposing form.

It was at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show that BMW first unveiled the BMW Concept X6 in public and created a new breed of vehicle in the process – the Sports Activity Coupe. Now, twelve years later, the third generation of the production version is receiving its world premiere at the very same venue. The new BMW X6 succeeds in combining the agility and versatility of a BMW X model with the attention-grabbing looks of one of the brand’s coupes in more compelling fashion than ever. Crisply drawn lines, powerfully sculpted surfaces and proportions that have been stretched to even more dynamic effect help to give the car’s exterior an athletic, commanding and imposing appearance. The optional BMW Laserlight adds an eye-catching flourish to the front end’s design, as does the illuminated BMW kidney grille that can also be found on the list of optional extras.

The interior of the new BMW X6 creates an exclusive ambience while also radiating sporting flair. Standard specification includes the BMW Live Cockpit Professional featuring a fully digital instrument cluster and a Control Display that each have a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches. One of the operating concept’s key elements is the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which can be controlled using naturally formulated spoken instructions. On the optional equipment side, highlights include thermoelectric cup holders, glass applications for selected controls, the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, the Ambient Air package for fragrancing the interior and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond+ 3D Surround Sound System. The new BMW X6 will be launched in November 2019 with a choice of four engines. Heading the line-up will be two M models boasting extremely powerful V8 petrol and straight-six diesel units.

Show premiere: the new BMW 1 Series – sophisticated driving pleasure in the compact segment.

The new BMW 1 Series is set to continue the brand’s rich vein of success in the premium compact segment with a refreshed design and drive technology that has undergone an extensive overhaul. The new edition employs BMW’s sophisticated front-wheel-drive platform for the first time. This helps to substantially increase the amount of space on offer inside the new model while also ensuring that the third-generation BMW 1 Series continues to beguile drivers with its class-beating agility and dynamic prowess. What’s more, BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive will also be available as soon as the model is launched in September 2019 – in the 225 kW/306 hp range-topping BMW M135i xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km [39.8 – 41.5 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 162 – 155 g/km) and the BMW 120d xDrive (fuel consumption combined: 4.7 – 4.5 l/100 km [60.1 – 62.8 mpg imp], CO 2 emissions combined: 124 – 117 g/km) with an output of 140 kW/190 hp.

This new form of the driving pleasure for which BMW is renowned can be attributed first and foremost to the cutting-edge technology used in its chassis and control systems. Of particular note in this regard is the near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology – or ARB for short – which enables the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system to intervene far more swiftly and with much greater sensitivity. The BMW M135i xDrive is additionally equipped with a limited-slip differential at the front axle, while Adaptive suspension is available as an option for all model variants. There are other new features too, such as the state-of-the-art display and operating concept, the BMW Head-Up Display being offered in this model for the first time, plus the extended range of driver assistance systems and digital services from BMW Connected and BMW ConnectedDrive, including the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Show premiere: the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe – luxury sports car with four doors.

Premium carmaker BMW is pressing ahead with its product offensive in the luxury segment by adding a third model variant to the new BMW 8 Series range. The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe melds outstanding performance credentials with the flamboyant design and superior spaciousness offered by a four-door luxury sports car. The extra 201 millimetres of wheelbase length compared to the BMW 8 Series Coupe improves ride comfort, and every last millimetre has also been used to increase the amount of space in the rear, where two passengers are able to savour a genuine sports car feel. There is also a third seat in the rear compartment that is suitable for use on short journeys.

The four-door sports car was derived directly from the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. Quite apart from the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe’s distinctive proportions, the design of its flanks and rear end clearly distinguishes it from its stablemate too. The cabin’s luxurious feel is partly down to the lavish standard specification, including Vernasca leather trim, an instrument panel and door shoulders wrapped in fulled leather, ambient lighting and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. There are also a number of optional extras that are available exclusively for the four-door variant in the new BMW 8 Series line-up: a very generously sized panoramic glass roof, a four-zone automatic climate control system and electric sun blinds for the rear side windows and rear window. The three engines available at launch in September 2019 range in output from 235 kW/320 hp to 390 kW/530 hp and are mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. The BMW 840i Gran Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 – 7.4 l/100 km [37.7 – 38.2 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 170 – 168 g/km) with rear-wheel drive is also available.

Show premiere: the new BMW M8 Coupe and the new BMW M8 Convertible – high-performance sports cars for the luxury segment.

BMW M GmbH is stepping up its current model offensive and making a foray into the luxury segment with its new high-performance sports cars. The formidable performance capabilities are mainly down to a V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving concept, which generates 441 kW/600 hp in the new BMW M8 Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km [26.6 – 26.9 mpg imp], CO 2 emissions combined: 242 – 238 g/km) and the new BMW M8 Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km [26.2 – 26.6 mpg imp], CO 2 emissions combined: 246 – 241 g/km) and an even greater output of 460 kW/625 hp in the new BMW M8 Competition Coupe (fuel consumption combined: 10.6 – 10.5 l/100 km [26.6 – 26.9 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 242 – 238 g/km) and the new BMW M8 Competition Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 10.8 – 10.6 l/100 km [26.2 – 26.6 mpg imp], CO 2 emissions combined: 246 – 241 g/km). The high-performance unit is partnered by an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, while the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system and Active M Differential take care of planting its power firmly on the road.

Designed with the specific demands of track use in mind, the bespoke chassis technology includes a newly developed braking system offering a choice of two different brake pedal settings that can be selected at the push of a button. The driving experience can additionally be customised using the Setup button, another new feature that provides direct access to the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and braking system so that they can be individually configured to suit personal preferences and the current driving situation. The M Mode button on the centre console that is also making its debut can be used to alter both the functionality of the driver assistance systems and the information shown in the instrument cluster and Head-Up Display. The dynamic potential of the new high-performance sports cars also shines through in the familiar M design cues that are the result of functional requirements and in the cabin’s model-specific styling. Here, a cockpit designed to deliver an exhilarating driving experience merges with an exclusive aura of luxury.

Show premiere: the new BMW 3 Series Touring – more space for sporting flair.

Characteristic sportiness and versatile functionality set the tone for the new BMW 3 Series Touring, which is making its show debut at the IAA Cars 2019 and will be arriving in dealer showrooms in September 2019 too. Equipped with the latest generation of engines and cutting-edge chassis technology, the sixth generation of the Touring model once again sets the benchmark for agility and driving dynamics in the premium midsize class. Heading the model range is the new BMW M340i xDrive Touring (fuel consumption combined: 7.5 – 7.1 l/100 km [37.7 – 39.8 mpg imp], CO2 emissions combined: 170 – 162 g/km) with its 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. A plug-in hybrid version of the BMW 3 Series Touring is going to be offered for the first time from summer 2020.

A host of intelligent details give an added boost to the Touring model’s state-of-the-art functionality, including the anti-slip rails for the boot floor and the separately-opening rear window. Boot capacity can be increased from 500 to a maximum of 1,510 litres. The premium ambience of the interior, the top-class standard specification, the sophisticated display and operating concept – which can be optionally upgraded to also include gesture control and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant – and the latest digital services from BMW Connected and BMW ConnectedDrive combine to ensure impressive levels of driving pleasure and passenger comfort.

Show premiere: the new BMW X1 – compact Sports Activity Vehicle in top shape.

Visitors to the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show will find the new BMW X1 more alluring than ever. The Sports Activity Vehicle that has proved such a success in the premium compact segment takes the limelight with its carefully revised design, more sophisticated drive technology and top-class equipment features in the areas of control/operation and connectivity. Thanks to the larger BMW kidney grille and the new-look LED headlights and rear lights, the vehicle radiates a far greater sense of presence and individuality. The high degree of variability and refined premium ambience in the cabin add to the car’s state-of-the-art functionality. Apart from this, the new BMW X1 is optionally available with a more advanced operating system with a Control Display up to 10.25 inches in size, a multitude of cutting-edge driver assistance systems and an extensive range of digital services from BMW ConnectedDrive.

The new BMW X1 comes with a choice of latest-generation petrol and diesel engines with three or four cylinders producing outputs ranging from 103 kW/140 hp up to 170 kW/231 hp. Depending on the particular variant, the engines can team up with a six-speed manual gearbox, a seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission or an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and can be combined with either front-wheel drive or BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. A plug-in hybrid variant will also be added to the new BMW X1 model range in spring 2020.

Show premiere: the BMW Vision M NEXT – the future of sporty motoring.

The BMW Vision M NEXT was one of the highlights at the #NEXTGen Event held at BMW Welt in Munich. Now, visitors to the IAA Cars 2019 show are also being treated to a glimpse into the electrified future of the BMW M brand. Like the BMW Vision i NEXT that is also being exhibited in Frankfurt, the BMW Vision M NEXT represents a prototype version of the BMW driving experience of tomorrow. The all-electric BMW Vision iNEXT mainly serves as a showcase for the EASE experience concept, illustrating how autonomous driving is set to transform life on board vehicles. The BMW Vision M NEXT, on the other hand, places the focus more on the pure and emotionally engaging experience of driving yourself in the BOOST concept. The Vision Vehicle takes the form of a progressive plug-in hybrid sports car with an emotion-stirring design and a puristic interior that places the focus squarely on the active driver. Its Power PHEV drive system opens up a new dimension in sporty driving, offering a choice between electric all-wheel drive and puristic rear-wheel drive, with either purely electric propulsion or the power of a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. It generates a system output of 441 kW/600 hp and enables the car to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) from rest in just three seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that puts extra drive power on tap at the push of a button for an even more exhilarating performance experience. The car has a range of up to 100 kilometres (62 miles) when driving in all-electric mode, allowing the majority of journeys to be completed with zero local emissions, both in urban areas and beyond.

With its unmistakable sports-car proportions, low-slung, wedge-shaped silhouette, gullwing doors and clear, pared-back styling, the BMW Vision M NEXT succeeds in blending classic design cues for dynamic performance with sustainable driving pleasure. Inside the cabin, innovative technology is used to focus the driver’s attention on what is happening on the road ahead. The “focus logic” takes BMW’s famed driver focus to the next level by adapting the information displays to the changing driving situation. As the vehicle speeds up, the readouts shift increasingly into the driver’s direct field of view and centre more and more on driving-related information.

SOURCE: BMW Group