BMW at Auto Shanghai 2019

BMW takes to the stage at Auto Shanghai 2019 with the spotlight on two model premieres in particular. The new BMW 3 Series Sedan is making its Chinese debut at the international motor show, and the latest generation of the globally popular sports sedan will be built for the Chinese market by BMW Brilliance Automotive in Shenyang. Also rolling off the assembly line here will be the long-wheelbase version of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan developed exclusively for customers in China – and likewise presented for the first time at Auto Shanghai 2019. Visitors to the show, which is taking place on 18 – 25 April 2019, will also be greeted by the world premiere of the new BMW X3 M (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 239 g/km) and new BMW X4 M (fuel consumption combined: 10.5 l/100 km [26.9 mpg imp]; CO2 emissions combined: 239 g/km), plus the Asian premiere of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe and BMW 8 Series Convertible luxury sports cars.

The latest advances in the fields of electric mobility, automated driving and connectivity are showcased by the new version of the BMW X1 xDrive25Le (complete with the latest battery technology), the BMW Vision iNEXT – making its debut appearance in China – and the BMW iFE.18 race car. Auto Shanghai 2019 also heralds the arrival of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant in China, as the company once again demonstrates its innovative strength in the future areas of activity defined by its NUMBER ONE > NEXT strategy – D+ACES (Design, Automated Driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services).

The new products revealed at Auto Shanghai 2019 see the BMW Group underlining the importance of the host country as both a key sales market and development & production location for premium cars. The BMW Brilliance Automotive joint venture launched in 2003 operates two vehicle plants, as well as manufacturing facilities for drive systems and high-voltage batteries, in Shenyang. The recently announced round of investment and expansion will trigger a staged increase in annual production capacity from around 400,000 vehicles at present to as many as 650,000 units.

Auto Shanghai takes place every other year, alternating on the calendar with Auto China in Beijing. It is one of the automotive industry’s largest and most important shows worldwide. The organisers are preparing to welcome in excess of one million visitors to the 13 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai once again this year. Over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world will present their latest models and car-related products and services over a total area spanning more than 360,000 square metres.

