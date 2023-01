BMW announces a completely new Head-up Display for the "Neue Klasse"

As part of the CES 2023, the Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipse, announced a new generation of Head-up displays for the “Neue Klasse” in his keynote speech.

“It is more than a vision. We bring this innovation into the “Neue Klasse”. As early as 2025 – the year after next – our customers will be able to experience this completely new technology in their vehicles,” said Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

SOURCE: BMW Group