BMW and Valeo engage in a strategic cooperation to co-develop next-generation Level 4 automated parking experience

BMW Group and Valeo are taking their long-existing relationship to the next level with a new partnership

In January both companies signed an agreement for a strategic cooperation, which will focus on joint development of next-generation high-end parking user experience for customers on private grounds and parking facilities. Ranging from Automated Maneuver Assistance to Level 41 Automated Valet Parking, all functions will be based on technology and sensors in the car. Infrastructure based services will also be jointly developed to experience fully automated parking and charging in enabled public parking facilities and sites.

The software functions are based on the current automated parking software stack first launched with the BMW iX in 2021. In the next generation it will be further extended by a powerful computing platform hosting the jointly developed algorithms.

“This joint development is an important milestone for the BMW Group with regard to our next generation of automated driving and parking. With scalable L4 parking experiences, we confirm and strengthen our leading position in this domain. To create truly amazing end user functions, state-of-the art software and hardware is needed in all aspects of the digital value chain, as well as the power of a fleet data ecosystem. The BMW Group is excited to further extend its long-lasting partnership with Valeo with this strategic cooperation. We aim to continue delivering world-class driving and parking experiences to our customers,” said Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience, BMW Group.

“We are proud of the long-term cooperation between the BMW Group and Valeo. The co-development and deployment of Automated Parking solutions will permit Level 4 driverless operation in BMW’s upcoming series production vehicles,” said Marc Vrecko, President of Valeo’s Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems Business Group. ”Building on already commercialized stack components, this cooperation will leverage our know-how and technologies, such as advanced AI-based computer vision algorithms, and enable us to extend our portfolio to L4 functions as well as into cloud services. Other automakers will be able to join this platform, with BMW once again setting the standard for the most intuitive and pleasant user experience that its customers rightly expect.”

What is Automated Valet Parking?

Automated Valet Parking (AVP) offers drivers and passengers a fully automated and driverless parking experience. At a drop-off zone the driver leaves the car and the vehicle takes over tasks such as autonomously finding a parking spot, the necessary maneuvers for parking in and out and can also drive back to a pick-up zone to return the vehicle back to the driver. To optimize use of the parking time, additional services like fully automated charging or fully automated washing can be deployed. Such functionalities offer real customers benefits in terms of comfort and safety.

According to the draft of an upcoming ISO standard, Automated Valet Parking solutions will be clustered in two main categories, Type 1 and Type 2 systems. For a Type 1 system, the necessary technologies (incl. all sensors, computing units and algorithms) run on the vehicle while for a Type 2 system, the required technologies (incl. sensors and the AVP management system) are installed in the relevant infrastructure, e.g. parking facility, and the vehicle is controlled by the infrastructure.

The partnership supports both, AVP Type 1 and Type 2, and will strive for the most advanced solutions for next generation parking experiences up to Level 4 according to market and customer requirements.

*“Neue Klasse”: the next generation modular platform for the BMW vehicles.

1Level 4: fully automated driving/parking, with no supervision needed by the driver.

