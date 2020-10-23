BMW and Kith partner for exclusive special-edition version of the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Just a few weeks on from its world premiere, BMW M introduces a very special edition model of the new BMW M4 Competition Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 10.2 l/100 km [27.7 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 234 g/km).

Created in collaboration with New York lifestyle brand Kith, the BMW M4 Competition x KITH is limited to just 150 units and features unique exterior and interior design details. BMW M GmbH has picked up the vibe from the youthful and influential fashion scene and replicated its partnership with contemporary artist FUTURA 2000 by breaking into an expanding market.

For Kith founder and BMW enthusiast Ronnie Fieg, the collaboration brings an emotional journey full circle. The BMW M4 Competition x KITH can be pre-ordered from 23 October. At the same time, Kith will be offering a 96‑piece collection of exclusively designed apparel and accessories in all its stores and online.

“Keeping a close eye on the latest streetstyle developments is part of our approach to evolving the BMW brand,” explains Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW. “With his ideas and Kith label, Ronnie Fieg is one of the outstanding minds and opinion leaders in the worlds of fashion, lifestyle and luxury. Our collaboration with Ronnie and his influential brand will be a positive force for BMW as we explore new customer groups.”

“This is not the first time BMW M GmbH has released a limited edition of one of our cars as part of an exclusive collaboration,” adds Markus Flasch, CEO BMW M GmbH. “The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and Kith is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé from the sixth generation of this iconic model range. It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group. The streetwear scene is transforming from a cultural phenomenon to a global life attitude, and is bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas.”

“Everything we work on at Kith has to come from an authentic place,” says Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. “Some of my favourite memories from growing up are going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was an E30 M3. These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

Fieg recently acquired his own example of the legendary BMW E30 M3. And BMW M GmbH lined up this consummately prepared first-generation M3 for the official presentation of the collaboration at the Kith pop‑up store in Brooklyn on 23 October. Alongside it was the unique new representative of the latest, sixth-generation version of the high-performance model. Like Fieg’s car, the BMW M4 Design Study by KITH is painted in the Cinnabar Red shade originally used for the E30 M3.

This paint finish is no longer available for the regular BMW range, but was selected here specially for the BMW M4 Design Study by KITH to emphasise the connection between the two cars. The M4 Competition badge on the model’s boot lid has been replaced by a black Kith logo with BMW M stripes in the same style. This logo also appears in illuminated form below the head restraints in the M Carbon bucket seats, and Kith lettering is embossed into the black leather of the head restraints and centre console.

The leather with embossed lettering selected for this very individual model was also used for the seat covers in Fieg’s BMW E30 M3. Here, the Kith logo with BMW M stripes has silver lettering, while a special version of the period BMW logo adorns the bonnet, boot lid and steering wheel, with “Kith” replacing “BMW”.

Merging logos is a hallmark of the many partnerships Kith has forged with other globally renowned companies. But this is the first time BMW has altered its badge for a collaboration partner. The fusion logo created for the 150 units of the BMW M4 Competition x KITH adds an extra ring around the BMW roundel in the BMW M colours light blue, dark blue and red. Plus, there are details in bright lettering focusing on Kith and the collaboration. The rear of the BMW M4 Competition x KITH also has the black Kith logo with BMW M stripes. The special-edition models are available exclusively with the matte paint finishes Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Silver and Frozen Brilliant White in homage to the three most popular colours for the BMW E30 M3 back in the day.

One of the main highlights of the special-edition models is the Kith carbon-fibre roof design. For this optional extra, grey Kith lettering with BMW M stripes is woven into the roof surface. M Compound brakes with red callipers bearing the M logo come as standard. These are clearly visible through the double spokes of the M forged wheels 826M bi-colour / Jet Black, high-gloss (front: 19-inch, rear: 20-inch).

Inside the BMW M4 Competition x KITH the tri-colour M Carbon bucket seats feature the BMW M colours light blue and red which add striking flourishes to the Merino full-leather trim in Black. As in Ronnie Fieg’s BMW E30 M3, Kith lettering is embossed into the black leather of the front and rear head restraints and centre armrest of the BMW M4 Competition x KITH. The centre console features an exclusive badge with the Kith logo and BMW M stripes. The illuminated M badge below the front head restraints also has Kith lettering.

The special-edition model has the same technical profile as the BMW M4 Competition Coupé. The new six-cylinder in-line engine is cut from the high-revving BMW M GmbH mould and uses the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology to produce 375 kW (510 hp), while torque peaks at 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission Drivelogic is fitted as standard. The sprint from 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 3.9 seconds, while 200 km/h (124 mph) is reached in 12.5 seconds. As well as classical rear-wheel drive, the BMW M4 Competition x KITH can – like the BMW M4 Competition Coupé – be specified as an option with M xDrive all-wheel drive.

In addition to the standard equipment of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé and the bespoke Kith collaboration features, the special-edition model can also be ordered with a selection of other extras. Like the M Compound brakes, M forged wheels and M Carbon bucket seats, the M Carbon exterior package, BMW Laserlight and BMW Individual lights Shadowline are standard. Plus, the cabin features Carbon Fibre interior trim strips and controls with electroplated applications. Deliveries of the limited-edition BMW M4 Competition x KITH will begin in summer 2021.

SOURCE: BMW