BlueVoyant and Auto-ISAC partner to elevate third-party cyber risk management across the automotive industry

Collaboration introduces advanced monitoring, AI-enabled assessments, and industry-wide insights to fortify supply chain cybersecurity

BlueVoyant, a leader in cyber defense, today announced a strategic engagement with the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) to deliver a new level of third-party cyber risk management across the automotive sector.

Through the partnership, Auto-ISAC will leverage BlueVoyant’s Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform to evaluate and monitor supplier cyber posture at scale. The solution combines AI-enabled questionnaire management, continuous monitoring, and hands-on remediation support. Auto-ISAC member organizations—including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), external risk assessors, and suppliers—will gain a comprehensive view of supply chain risk, supported by real-time insights and actionable intelligence.

“Our partnership with Auto-ISAC builds on BlueVoyant’s mission to deliver comprehensive TPRM coverage and measurable risk reduction for companies across this critical industry, all powered by advanced analytics and what we believe is an industry-leading approach,” said Joel Molinoff, Global Head of Third-Party Risk Management, BlueVoyant. “The fact that this is our third such ISAC partnership is a testament to the value BlueVoyant can bring to industry-wide risk assessment and reduction efforts.”

“We are pleased to partner with BlueVoyant on Phase One of developing a scalable Third-Party Risk Management assessment framework for the automotive industry,” said Faye Francy, Executive Director, Auto-ISAC. “By leveraging their proven platform, we can introduce standardized assessments that deliver clear, actionable cybersecurity insights — strengthening security across our supply chain.”

This collaboration underscores the growing importance of ISACs as force multipliers for sector-wide cyber defense, extending the value of third-party risk management beyond traditional vendor monitoring and into coordinated industry-wide protection.

SOURCE: BlueVoyant