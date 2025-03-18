Blink Charging to provide 50 EV chargers for Porsche Destination Charging Program in Mexico

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it has reached an agreement to supply 50 chargers at select premium hotels, retail and restaurant locations throughout Mexico as part of the Porsche Destination Charging Program

Porsche Destination Charging is a global charging network that offers drivers of fully electric and plug-in hybrid Porsche vehicles convenient charging options at exclusive destinations such as hotels, restaurants, golf clubs, and marinas.

Porsche Destination clients will receive free charging sessions, a free Blink RFID card, and a 35% discount at all other Blink Charging locations. Participating locations will receive a percentage of the charging revenue as an added benefit for hosting the stations.

This initiative further accelerates Blink’s expansion plans into Mexico where the Company will own, operate, supply, and maintain the chargers. In addition, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

“Thanks to our collaboration with Blink Charging, we are expanding and strengthening the public charging network with faster and smarter stations, thereby enhancing our users’ charging experience. This effort contributes to the expansion of a constantly growing network, offering more convenient options in various locations, facilitating mobility, and promoting the transition to electromobility,” said Camilo San Martín, Director of Porsche de Mexico. “We are pleased to strengthen our commitment to reducing emissions while providing more charging solutions to our customers and brand enthusiasts, allowing them to enjoy their vehicles even more on longer trips.”

Blink’s IQ200 chargers offer efficient charging capabilities with up to 19.2 kW of power and a seamless user experience. The Blink Network’s cloud-based software also allows users to manage their charging sessions effortlessly.

“We’re excited to be working with Porsche to bring our cutting-edge charging technology and services to these travel destinations in Mexico,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “Hospitality destinations are a key driver behind EV accessibility in LATAM and play a pivotal and dynamic role in driving forward the progress and acceptance of EV technology. Under the ‘Blink Owned’ business model, Blink Charging will manage the entire lifecycle of the charging stations, from installation to operation and maintenance. This collaboration boosts the sustainability initiatives of the hotels, retail and restaurant locations. It also provides Porsche EV drivers with reliable, advanced mobility solutions.”

The new charging stations will be available for use starting in March of 2025.

