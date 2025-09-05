Blink Charging to accept crypto payment at EV chargers

Blink Charging Co., a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its innovative move to integrate cryptocurrency payment options across the Blink Network by the end of 2025

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its innovative move to integrate cryptocurrency payment options across the Blink Network by the end of 2025.

This forward-looking direction positions Blink at the intersection of two rapidly evolving industries: EV charging infrastructure and digital assets. Through the Blink Charging App, EV drivers may soon have the ability to power their charging sessions using emerging technologies that are reshaping global finance.

“The EV community is one of early adopters,” said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Blink. “EV drivers propel innovation and embrace the future before it becomes the norm and we’re excited to be able to serve the community with the latest technology in payments. We believe EVs represent a major part of the future of transportation, just as cryptocurrency and digital assets are increasingly shaping the future of finance. At Blink, our vision is to bring these two transformative trends together, providing drivers with greater convenience, flexibility, and potential cost savings.”

Blink plans to continue developing its crypto strategy with additional details to be shared later this year. These may include loyalty rewards programs and other features designed to enhance driver value, with broader rollout targeted before year-end.

By exploring the use of digital currencies, Blink is advancing its commitment to making charging more seamless and convenient while giving EV drivers additional payment choices over time.

SOURCE: Blink Charging