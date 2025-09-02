Blink Charging teams up with Flowbird Smart City UK to support UK-wide EV charging needs of the NHS Property Services

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Charging UK Ltd., will collaborate with Flowbird Smart City UK to provide exclusive EV charging solutions for NHS (National Health Service) Property Services throughout the UK (“NHSPS”)

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Blink Charging UK Ltd., will collaborate with Flowbird Smart City UK to provide exclusive EV charging solutions for NHS (National Health Service) Property Services throughout the UK (“NHSPS”).

NHSPS provides strategic services to help NHS estates deliver optimal patient care. NHSPS works hand in hand with Integrated Care Boards, Trusts, and General Practitioner (GP) practices across the UK to help them assess, adapt, and maintain about 3,000 buildings safely and sustainably.

This new agreement between Blink, NHSPS, and Flowbird Smart City UK will, effective immediately, begin the rollout of EV chargers at various NHSPS locations around the UK.

“It’s an honour to be working with NHSPS and Flowbird Smart City UK on this significant and impactful project,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe at Blink Charging. “This agreement kick-starts what we hope will be a long and mutually beneficial arrangement for all of us and will bring much-needed EV charging options to properties where NHS services are delivered around the UK.”

“We are delighted to team up with Blink to support NHSPS with their charging needs across the UK,” said Chris Head, Regional Director for Flowbird Smart City UK and Ireland.

“For an estate as large and complex as ours, it’s fantastic to be working with Blink Charging and Flowbird Smart City UK to support NHSPS in developing and expanding a scalable EV charging network across our portfolio,” said Elaine Hall, Senior Net Zero Carbon Manager for NHSPS. “This includes everything from a full-service delivery model and alternative fast-charging solutions to smart, data-driven management via Blink’s proprietary platform, which integrates seamlessly with the Smarter Building portal.”

Blink Charging continues to secure collaborations nationwide, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and sustainable energy management for a cleaner transport future.

SOURCE: Blink Charging