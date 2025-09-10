Blink Charging joins Paua network to accelerate fleet access to EV charging

Blink Charging Co. (“Blink”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has officially joined the Paua platform, the UK’s leading aggregator of EV charging for fleets and businesses

Blink’s network adds a further 850 public charging locations and around 3,500 connectors to the Paua platform. The strategic collaboration takes the Paua network to over 67,000 EV charger connectors, reinforcing its position as one of the largest EV charging platforms in the UK.

Blink and Paua share a common goal: to make EV charging more accessible. By teaming up, the two companies are creating a more unified, seamless experience for electric drivers across the UK, especially those managing fleets at scale.

The newly integrated Blink chargers, located throughout the UK, are now fully visible via Paua Access, providing drivers with real-time data on availability, connector types, and pricing, without the need for new cards, apps, or contracts.

“We’re delighted to now be part of the Paua ecosystem,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe at Blink Charging. “This collaboration enhances support for fleets, businesses, and individual drivers through the next phase of the energy transition, further redefining the possibilities of EV infrastructure. Together, we’re empowering the UK’s shift to electric transport by equipping businesses with the tools they need to succeed: clean energy, high-performance charging stations, and easy access through trusted platforms.”

“Together with Blink, we’re making it even easier for businesses to make the switch to electric,” said Niall Riddell, CEO and Co-founder of Paua. “It’s not just about access—it’s about reliable, renewable energy available where and when fleet drivers need it. This integration gives our customers more options, more power, and fewer excuses not to go electric.”

Blink Charging continues to secure collaborations throughout the UK and globally, working with local authorities, businesses, and property developers to provide customer-focused solutions and advance energy independence through the global electrification of transportation.

Paua customers can access Blink chargers effective immediately.

SOURCE: Blink Charging