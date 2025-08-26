Blink Charging and Nexxtlab team to provide simplified energy management solutions throughout Europe

Blink Charging Co., a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has teamed up with Nexxtlab, a Luxembourg-headquartered energy management company, to deliver new energy usage tools designed to simplify the energy transition for businesses utilizing EV fleets throughout Europe

Blink Charging Co., a leading global owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has teamed up with Nexxtlab, a Luxembourg-headquartered energy management company, to deliver new energy usage tools designed to simplify the energy transition for businesses utilizing EV fleets throughout Europe.

Nexxtlab’s Smartmaster platform, now incorporating Blink EV charging locations across Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg and beyond, is designed as an integration tool that makes EV chargers part of an easy-to-access ecosystem. It seamlessly connects with a wide range of inverters, EV chargers, and energy storage systems.

Fully scalable, the system reduces operating costs, enhances performance, and supports energy independence by managing peak demand and eliminating demand charges.

“This collaboration is about supporting businesses through the next phase of the energy transition and further redefining what’s possible in EV infrastructure,” said Mike Battaglia, CEO and President of Blink Charging. “By collaborating with Nexxtlab and its groundbreaking Smartmaster technology, we’re providing fleets and individual drivers with a fully integrated, easy-to-use approach to energy and charging that improves performance, enhances resiliency, and enables faster, more cost-efficient deployment.”

Smartmaster communicates directly with various systems in the energy ecosystem using the most common protocols, creating a smart charging system that integrates user preferences, such as the desired driving range to be recharged and the excepted parking duration. By incorporating continuously updated local renewable energy forecast, the platform optimizes charging when there is more sunlight and when drivers don’t require their vehicle. As a result, the charging aligns more closely with the locally generated electricity from renewable sources, while reducing the charging infrastructure’s impact on the grid.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Blink Charging and its leading EV charging technologies and solutions,” said Olivier Piraux, CEO of Nexxtlab. “Smartmaster is built to integrate. It is asset-flexible, connecting effortlessly with a wide range of inverters, EV chargers, and storage systems, making it easy to manage diverse energy setups. Together with Blink, we’re building a one-stop shop ecosystem to benefit businesses and EV drivers, paving the way for enhanced resilience and a brighter, more accessible energy future.”

Blink and Nexxtlab aim to help reshape the EV charging landscape with smart, flexible solutions designed for today’s energy and transportation needs.

SOURCE: Blink Charging