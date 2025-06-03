Blade participates in first electric passenger flight in the U.S.

Flight utilized BETA’s ALIA CTOL, which departed East Hampton Airport, New York and arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (“Company”), participated in the historic first passenger-carrying flight of an electric aircraft in the U.S.

BETA Technologies’ ALIA conventional take-off and landing (“CTOL”) aircraft flew from East Hampton Airport in New York into John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The flight marked a major milestone in the advancement of all-electric aviation within commercial airspace.

Blade CEO Rob Wiesenthal said, “This electric aircraft flight from Long Island to New York City highlights that quiet and emission-free flight is quickly becoming a reality, benefiting Blade’s fliers, local residents, and other key stakeholders.” Mr. Wiesenthal added, “I can think of no better way to demonstrate our company’s commitment to quiet, electric aircraft commercialization than my participation on this flight as a passenger.”

The ALIA CTOL, developed by Vermont-based BETA Technologies, is a battery-powered, fixed-wing aircraft designed for safe, efficient, and sustainable transport of people and cargo. The aircraft has logged thousands of miles across diverse real-world conditions and is the first of its kind to receive a market survey certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), enabling rigorous demonstration operations ahead of full certification.

“Flying our electric aircraft into one of the world’s busiest airports, with passengers, proves advanced air mobility is not some future concept, it’s here,” said BETA Technologies Founder and CEO Kyle Clark. “Today’s flight is about more than technology; it’s about innovation and connecting communities in safer, quieter, and more efficient ways. After years of rigorous safety testing in all types of environments, we’re proud to stand with the Port Authority and the city of New York to demonstrate exactly how this aircraft can serve cities by easing congestion, reducing emissions, and increasing accessibility.”

Blade’s asset-light model, coupled with its proprietary terminal infrastructure, is uniquely positioned to accelerate the commercial transition to quiet, emission-free aircraft. The successful demonstration flight affirms both the near-term feasibility of electric aviation in metropolitan environments and Blade’s leadership in shaping the future of sustainable air mobility.

