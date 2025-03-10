Blade Air Mobility to partner with Skyports Infrastructure to offer flights between Downtown Manhattan and JFK Airport

Pilot program to inform Skyports and Blade about commuter demand, ground operation best practices and consumer experience ahead of eVTOL deployment

Blade Air Mobility, Inc., a technology-powered global air mobility platform, and Skyports Infrastructure (“Skyports”), a leading provider of ground infrastructure for advanced air mobility, announced an alliance today to launch a pilot program that will expand Blade’s existing by-the-seat helicopter transfer service, connecting the Downtown Manhattan Heliport and John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK”).

The new service will fly passengers transferring to and from flights at JFK, in addition to Long Island and Queens residents commuting to or from Manhattan for business or leisure on weekdays.

The facility, located at the southern tip of Manhattan, close to Wall Street, is an important New York City hub for short distance aviation.

The pilot program aims to gather data on consumer demand, flier experience, and logistics specific to the Downtown Manhattan Heliport. These insights will help accelerate and derisk the launch of Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA” or “eVTOL”) operations at the facility. These quiet, emission-free aircraft are ultimately expected to replace helicopters.

Nathan Alexander, Vice President of Rotorcraft for Blade, stated, “EVA’s quiet and emission-free design will support the expansion of convenient landing zones while reducing commuter costs. From logistics, passenger experience, booking, ground crew, and even flight time, EVA services will be nearly identical to Blade’s current helicopter offerings, but using next-generation aircraft.”

This collaboration follows Skyports’ recent appointment by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (“NYCEDC”) as the operator of the Downtown Manhattan Heliport via their Downtown Skyport JV with Groupe ADP, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing urban air mobility in New York City.

Addison Ferrell, Director of Infrastructure for Skyports, added, “Skyports and Blade are committed to transforming the Downtown Manhattan Heliport into one of the leading Electric Aircraft vertiports in the world. This alliance with Blade will serve to meaningfully accelerate this common mission to unlock the skies for eVTOL flights.”

This service is scheduled to commence in April of this year. Flights will be offered on weekdays from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Customers can purchase by-the-seat flights starting at $195, or from $95 with a Blade Airport Pass or a Commuter Pass for those flying between home and work.

Blade and Skyports are dedicated to providing efficient, sustainable, and cutting-edge urban air mobility solutions, enhancing connectivity, and reducing travel times for passengers navigating one of the world’s busiest cities.

SOURCE: Blade Air Mobility