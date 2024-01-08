BlackBerry QNX announces general availability of QNX SDP 8.0, its scalable, high-performance foundation for next generation automotive and IoT systems

Features fifth-generation architecture with state-of-the-art safe and secure microkernel, advanced tooling and cloud enablement to future-proof mission-critical embedded system design

BlackBerry Limited today announced general availability of its new QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0. Combined with the next generation QNX® OS 8.0, the platform delivers a scalable, high-performance real-time operating system available for today’s embedded computing industry.

The fifth generation QNX SDP 8.0 architecture builds on decades of development and a field-proven safe and secure platform, while maintaining its POSIX API to provide an instantly productive environment for both QNX® and Linux® developers. QNX SDP 8.0 adds support for ARM v9 and GCC 12, and delivers near-linear performance scaling with CPU core counts, enabling developers to fully realize the power and opportunities of increasingly advanced processors for generations to come.

The new platform extends the QNX Tool Suite with support for Microsoft Visual Studio Code to complement the Eclipse-based Momentics Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and new command line tools including over 200 Unix utilities. It also provides cloud-enabled OS support for development. Furthermore, QNX OS 8.0, with its advanced microkernel architecture, is designed to support emerging CPU architectures such as RISC-V.

“QNX SDP 8.0 provides the trusted foundation upon which our customers can truly future-proof their products for many years to come,” said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Head of QNX at BlackBerry. “It fundamentally enables embedded software design to support safe, secure and reliable systems in a way that fully harnesses the benefits of CPU advancements way into the future.”

“As a premium smart mobility technology brand, we’re keen to align with the very best development technologies that will future-proof our investment in world-class design, engineering and innovation,” said Jun Tao, Software Senior Director at ZEEKR Intelligent Technology. “Our early access experience with QNX SDP 8.0 has been incredibly positive, enabling us to integrate all areas of development within a single high performance compute environment that sets our vehicle software advancements up for success, today and into the future.”

QNX SDP 8.0 lays the foundation for the entire line of next generation BlackBerry® QNX® portfolio products, including QNX® OS for Safety, QNX® Hypervisor and QNX® Hypervisor for Safety. Customers can seamlessly migrate between the platforms to best suit their specific application requirements.

SOURCE: BlackBerry